Denver West & Lena Gulch Metropolitan District bid opportunities on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"This system allows our agency to not only save on time, money and effort, but it allows us to reach more qualified vendors across the state and gives them an opportunity to find more bids and decrease their costs by allowing them to submit their bid proposals online directly through the system," says Michelle Miley, Controller of the Denver West & Lena Gulch Metropolitan District.

The Denver West & Lena Gulch Metropolitan District encourages all vendors looking to do business with them to register online at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/lenagulchmd. Registered vendors can receive access to all open bids, related documents and addendums and award information. In addition, vendors can upgrade their service to receive notifications of new bids targeted to their industry, which includes advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors will also have access to not only the Denver West & Lena Gulch Metropolitan District bid opportunities, but all bids posted by participating agency within the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System.

Vendors who require help registering on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/lenagulchmd, may contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team, who is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Denver West & Lena Gulch Metropolitan District:

Denver West Business Park sits in the heart of Denver's western metro area, an energetic, diverse and fast-growing community that includes Denver West, Golden, Lakewood and Applewood.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603

