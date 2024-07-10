Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance Adds Veteran Executives to Leadership Team

Greg and Cristal have incredible qualifications, but what really stands out is their passion for Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance and our mission. Both will bring strong strategic leadership as we work to expand our impact for the community and wildlife in Colorado and worldwide. Post this

Vochis began his career in the Baltimore office of Ernst & Young before moving to Denver to work for Delta Dental of Colorado, the state's largest dental insurer, covering 1.8 million members. In addition to his role as chief financial officer, he also served as the financial executive for the Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation and was on the investment committee for Ensemble Innovation Ventures Fund. He is passionate about wildlife conservation, reducing food waste, eliminating food insecurity and addressing social, emotional and mental health issues facing young adults; and has modeled a commitment to the community, prioritizing volunteering with his teams and participating in events with Habitat for Humanity, Metro Caring and many other organizations.

"Over the past 20 years, I've visited more than 35 accredited zoos across the United States and internationally and have been drawn to the critical work they do both in animal conservation and in building amazing experiences for guests of all walks of life," said Vochis. "When I heard about the CFO opening at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, I was ecstatic about the opportunity to achieve a long-term dream and combine my professional expertise with my passion for zoos and wildlife conservation."

As executive vice president/chief of staff at DEN, one of the busiest airports in the world, DeHerrera helped lead DEN through the global pandemic, initiated the renovation of the Jeppesen Terminal and catalyzed collaboration across the airport ecosystem to operationalize the new strategic plan, Vision 100. Prior to her role at DEN, she served as a partner with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP and deputy city attorney for the City and County of Denver, where she advanced city-wide priorities, including the National Western Center, a leading food and agriculture innovation hub pursuing global food solutions. Viewing growth, inclusion and sustainability as interconnected, her community work focuses on developing innovative programs that foster economic development, social equity, and environmental stewardship.

"Spending my summers on a ranch nurtured my bond with animals and wild places, shaped my leadership and work ethic, and inspired my commitment to conservation," said DeHerrera. "Too many children grow up with limited exposure to nature, and having experienced how nature can positively impact lives, I'm deeply committed to changing this. I'm excited to leverage my expertise in leading teams in complex 24/7 global organizations and help DZCA in its mission."

