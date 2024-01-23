Denver Zoo Earns American Humane Certification for Animal Welfare

The Zoo's Five-Year Certification by the Leading Animal Welfare Organization Follows Its Recent Accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Humane, the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare practices, announced that Denver Zoo has again earned the American Humane Certified™ seal and another five-year certification for demonstrating outstanding welfare and treatment of the animals in its care. The Zoo passed a rigorous independent assessment to join a growing number of leading zoological institutions that have earned the American Humane Certified™ designation. This certification closely follows the Zoo's accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in 2023.

"We believe all animals, including those being cared for in our zoos, aquariums and conservation parks, are entitled to humane treatment," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane President and CEO. "The Humane Certified seal lets zoo and aquarium visitors rest easy in the knowledge that their favorite animals are getting good care and that endangered species we all want to preserve will exist for generations to come."

After exhaustive examinations by a team of independent experts, Denver Zoo once again joined an exclusive group of leading organizations that proudly display the seal. This esteemed Humane Certified™ logo, along with its accreditation by the AZA assures staff, volunteers, members and guests that the Zoo is meeting the highest standards of animal care and are committed to the wellbeing of all of its 3,000+ animal residents.

"From our Asian elephants to the smallest frogs and fish, we're fully committed to ensuring that all of our more than 3,000 animals are able to live their best lives at Denver Zoo," said Brian Aucone, Senior Vice President for Life Sciences at Denver Zoo. "This certification and our AZA accreditation further validates our animal care and health programs and honors our dedicated staff who commit their lives to our animals' wellbeing and happiness."

The American Humane Certified™ program is the world's first certification program dedicated solely to the welfare of animals in zoological institutions. The program enforces rigorous, science-based and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior and animal ethics. It exhaustively verifies the many dimensions of animal welfare, including excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals; and safe and stimulating environments. For more information, visit HumaneConservation.org.

ABOUT DENVER ZOO

Home to almost 3,000 animals representing more than 450 species, Denver Zoo is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and the city's oldest and most passionate advocate for the natural world. The Zoo is among the most visited cultural destination in Colorado, serving almost 2 million people per year, and accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which assures the highest standards of animal care. With the mission inspiring communities to save wildlife for future generations, Denver Zoo dedicates almost $2 million annually to Zoo-led programs aimed at protecting animals within their natural habitats around the world. For more information, visit DenverZoo.org.

Media Contact

SOURCE Denver Zoo