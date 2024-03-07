Denver Zoo Launches New Wildlife Conservation Programs in Southeast Asia

With our new programs in Southeast Asia, we are leveraging our expertise and funding to invest in locally-led organizations that protect wild places and species with the highest conservation need. Post this

"The threats facing Earth's biodiversity are vast and complex and require solutions that leverage the power of healthy ecosystems; and are grounded in science, innovation and collaboration," said Angela Yang, Director of International Field Conservation at Denver Zoo. "With our new programs in Southeast Asia, we are leveraging our expertise and funding to invest in locally-led organizations that protect wild places and species with the highest conservation need."

The Zoo's work in the Leuser Ecosystem is just one of several new wildlife conservation partnerships that it's launching in what will be a transformative year for the organization, and marks the start of a new approach to protecting wildlife that aims to support community-led organizations; promote equity and diversity; and align the Zoo's work on its 80-acre campus in Denver with its global conservation efforts. Other new projects for the Zoo in Southeast Asia include:

Studying Asian Elephant Populations in Laos

Laos was once called Lan Xang or "Land of a Million Elephants" representing one of the largest kingdoms in Southeast Asia. Today, due to habitat loss, the illegal wildlife trade, and human-elephant conflict, there are only about 400 wild elephants in the entire country, with the largest population found in Nakai-Nam Theun National Park. In partnership with Association Anoulak, the Zoo is supporting non-invasive genetic sampling methods that will help more accurately estimate the current population size, genetic diversity, social structure and dynamics of this vital population, which will support the implementation of the National Elephant Action Plan of Laos.

"The Annamite Mountains inspired me to found Association Anoulak in 2013 and focus on endemic, little-studied and the most threatened species in the region," said Dr. Camille Coudrat, Founder and Director at Association Anoulak. "The study on elephants, supported by the Denver Zoo and other partners, will have implications for the national and global conservation of the species."

Hearing—and Locating—Northern White-Cheeked Gibbons

In the dense forests of the Annamite Range that straddles Laos and Vietnam, Critically Endangered northern white-cheeked gibbons are easily heard, but rarely seen. This complicates estimating the species' population density and abundance, which is important for wildlife research that informs sound management plans, including conservation interventions for this species where Laos is the last stronghold. The Zoo's partnership with Association Anoulak will support the development and standardization of field research methodologies, including optimizing population survey designs using acoustic special capture-recapture technology for data collection.

Supporting Wildlife Conservationists

At the National University of Laos, veterinary training is centered on domestic animals, resulting in a shortage of local researchers, biologists and veterinarians dedicated to wildlife conservation in the country. In Sayaboury Province, the Elephant Conservation Center (ECC) focuses on conservation research, habitat protection and education, as well as providing opportunities for laboratory and veterinary training as part of their research and rewilding efforts. Denver Zoo is supporting the training of a Lao veterinarian and laboratory technician at ECC to help strengthen capacity for ECC and for Laos.

"Thanks to Denver Zoo's support, the ECC is fostering a new generation of conservation leaders in Laos," said ECC Biologist Anabel Lopez Perez. "The support directly funds capacity building and training initiatives for young Lao people passionate about elephant conservation and research, equipping them with the tools they need to make a lasting impact in safeguarding these iconic animals and their habitats."

Joining the Global Asian Elephant Conservation Community

Denver Zoo became a Conservation Partner of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Asian Elephant Specialist Group (AsESG), a global network of experts dedicated to the study, monitoring, management and conservation of Asian elephants across Asia. The Zoo is involved in regular discussions about the priority needs for elephant conservation.

"AsESG Conservation Partners are institutions who are committed to the conservation of Asian elephants, and those partner institutions that manage Asian elephants adhere to the highest professional standards of care and management," said Vivek Menon, Chair of the IUCN AsESG. "With the support of Conservation Partners like Denver Zoo, the AsESG is able to better assist Asian elephant range country governments in their efforts to conserve elephant populations. These partnerships are critical to achieve the AsESG's goal of increased protection of Asian elephants and their habitats."

A recognized leader in wildlife conservation, Denver Zoo has dedicated staff and funding to more than 600 wildlife conservation projects in 62 countries—including current field conservation programs in North America, Asia and Latin America—over the past 25 years. The Zoo's $75 million "Into the Great Wild Open" campaign supports current and future conservation efforts. For more information, visit DenverZoo.org/GreatWildOpen.

