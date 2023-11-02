Denver Zoo Opens New Wildlife Virtual Reality Experience

We're thrilled to bring in this new technology that allows our guests to see these incredible animals in their native habitat after seeing their cousins in person here at the Zoo. Post this

Located in Primate Panorama at the west end of the Zoo, Gorilla Trek is just down the path from the Great Apes habitat, which is home to the Zoo's two critically endangered western lowland gorillas, Kal and Gunther. Mountain gorillas are classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and primarily threatened by the clearance and degradation of their forest home. It's estimated that there are only over 1,000 mountain gorillas in the world and these elusive animals can only be found in East and Central Africa.

Gorilla Trek is now open during the Zoo's regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 and available in-person at the Zoo or online in advance at DenverZoo.org.

Home to more than 3,000 animals representing more than 450 species, Denver Zoo is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and the city's oldest and most passionate advocate for the natural world. The Zoo is among the most visited cultural destination in Colorado, serving almost 2 million people per year, and accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which assures the highest standards of animal care. With the mission inspiring communities to save wildlife for future generations, Denver Zoo dedicates almost $2 million annually to Zoo-led programs aimed at protecting animals within their natural habitats around the world. For more information, visit DenverZoo.org.

