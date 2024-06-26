Denver Zoo Rebrands to Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The key word in our new name is 'alliance' because conservation means collaboration and we need our community of guests, members, donors, staff, volunteers, neighbors and partners to join us in fulfilling our mission. Post this

As a zoo-based wildlife conservation organization, DZCA's work includes research, sustainability practices, wildlife breeding and release, habitat restoration, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation and much more. For more than 30 years, DZCA has dedicated staff, expertise and funding to more than 600 conservation initiatives in 62 countries, all while building meaningful connections between millions of people and wildlife. DZCA recently launched new conservation programs and partnerships in Africa and Southeast Asia, helping to protect some of the world's most vulnerable species, including Asian elephants, Sumatran orangutans and mountain gorillas.

"Our new identity as Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance honors our past efforts to connect people with wildlife and protect threatened species and habitats, and will guide us into the future where our work will only become increasingly important," said Brian Aucone, chief conservation officer of DZCA. "This is the start of an exciting new era in our 128-year history, and we hope to inspire future generations of animal lovers and conservationists to join us!"

As a nonprofit organization, Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance relies on the community to support its conservation work by visiting, becoming a member, donating, celebrating, and joining its Community Science Crew. For more information, visit DenverZoo.org.

ABOUT DENVER ZOO CONSERVATION ALLIANCE

Home to more than 2,500 animals representing 450 species, Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA) is a global nonprofit wildlife conservation organization that inspires and empowers communities to save wildlife and wild places. DZCA connects people to the wonders of nature through well-cared-for animals in immersive habitats, engaging learning experiences and impactful conservation programs in Colorado and worldwide. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and American Humane Certified™, DZCA pursues its mission—Inspiring Communities to Save Wildlife for Future Generations—through the support of its guests, members, donors and partners that create a collaborative alliance dedicated to saving wildlife together. For more information, visit DenverZoo.org.

