DEO Announces Leadership Evolution: Emmet Scott Appointed as CEO, Jake Puhl Transitions to Chief Growth Officer

DEO announces Emmet Scott as CEO while Jake Puhl transitions to Chief Growth Officer, ensuring continued growth, innovation, and leadership for members.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dentist Entrepreneur Organization (DEO) is excited to announce a leadership transition that positions the company for its next phase of growth and innovation. Emmet Scott, a recognized leader in group dentistry, has been appointed CEO of DEO, while Jake Puhl, co-owner and former CEO, transitions into the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This strategic move allows the company to capitalize on its strengths and continue delivering unmatched value to dental entrepreneurs across the industry.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for DEO," said Jake Puhl. "Over the past eight years, we've grown from a small group of 19 members to a thriving community of over 300. As we scale even further, we need the right leadership in place. Emmet's experience, leadership, and vision make him the perfect person to take DEO to the next level. Meanwhile, I am eager to focus on what I love most—driving growth, strategic partnerships, and expanding DEO's reach in the industry."

A Natural Fit: Why Emmet Scott is the Right Leader for DEO

Emmet Scott is no stranger to the world of dental entrepreneurship. As a co-founder of one of the largest dental organizations in Texas, spanning over 70 locations, he has firsthand experience in scaling multi-location dental groups, leading high-performing teams, and fostering innovation within the industry. His passion for helping dental entrepreneurs navigate growth and scale successfully aligns perfectly with DEO's mission.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time," said Emmet Scott. "DEO has built an incredible community of dental leaders, and I see so much opportunity ahead. Our goal remains the same—helping dental entrepreneurs build thriving organizations that generate more profit, time, and impact. I look forward to leading this organization into its next chapter."

Unmatched Value: What DEO Offers Its Members

This leadership evolution underscores DEO's dedication to empowering dental entrepreneurs with best-in-class training. When you join DEO, you're paired with a mentor and executive coach—seasoned experts who've walked the path from single practices to large Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).

Members also gain exclusive access to a private online community, connecting them to a network of over 300 dentist leaders for collaboration and insight. Plus, DEO's live events deliver hands-on coaching to grow practices, whether you're refining a single location or scaling to multiple sites.

With Emmet steering operations, team development, and strategy, and Jake driving expansion and industry influence as CGO, DEO is poised to elevate its offerings even further.

Members can look forward to:

Personalized guidance from mentors and executive coaches with proven dental expertise.

A vibrant network of 300+ dentist leaders, from solo practitioners to large DSO executives, in a private online community.

Access to live events featuring coaching on scaling single practices into multi-location successes.

Ongoing innovation and opportunities tailored to the needs of dental entrepreneurs.

"This transition is a win-win for everyone involved," Puhl added. "DEO is in the best hands with Emmet at the helm, and I'm excited to focus on expanding our reach so we can help even more dental entrepreneurs succeed."

A Bright Future Ahead

One of the DEO's core frameworks is called the 5 Stages of Profitability. This framework outlines the 5 stages of a dentist entrepreneur's journey from launching profits where they're just starting out all the up to passive profits where they've built a thriving organization that profits passively and that allows them to work wherever they want in their business. Jake has reached the pinnacle of the profitability stages and now has the luxury to follow his passions within the DEO.

As DEO enters this exciting new phase, its mission remains stronger than ever—to empower dental entrepreneurs with the tools, framework, coaching, and community they need to grow their practices into thriving organizations.

For more information, visit deodentalgroup.com or contact [email protected].

About DEO

The Dentist Entrepreneur Organization (DEO) is a premier coaching and training community dedicated to helping dental practice owners and executives grow and scale their dental groups. Through personalized mentorship, a robust network of over 300 dentist leaders, and live events with expert coaching, DEO empowers its members to achieve greater profit, time, and impact.

Media Contact

DEO, Dentist Entrepreneur Organization, 1 (507) 627-1913, [email protected], https://deodentalgroup.com/

SOURCE Dentist Entrepreneur Organization