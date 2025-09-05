Department of Navy Service Day Held on September 3, 2025

The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) hosted the Department of Navy (DON) Service Day on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The full-day event brought together senior leaders, financial managers, and industry experts to explore the evolving role of financial management in supporting the warfighter and advancing the Department of Defense's strategic priorities.
RESTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) hosted the Department of Navy (DON) Service Day on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The full-day event brought together senior leaders, financial managers, and industry experts to explore the evolving role of financial management in supporting the warfighter and advancing the Department of Defense's strategic priorities.
DON Service Day featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions from United States Navy and United States Marine Corps leaders that informed attendees about current DON priorities and inspired them about the future of defense financial management.
Highlights from the Agenda:
- Morning Keynote by Alaleh Jenkins, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy, addressed the current state of DON financial management and FY26 priorities.
- A panel on Audit Strategy featured leaders from DON and Ernst & Young discussing the path to a clean NWCF audit opinion.
- The Throughline Session emphasized how financial managers fund the fight and enable mission success.
- Afternoon Keynote by Hon. David Norquist offered leadership insights and addressed current challenges facing the DON.
- A panel on Transformation Initiatives explored the integration of ERP+ and AI into DON operations.
"The Department of Navy Service Day exemplified the power of collaboration and innovation in defense financial management," said Rich Brady, CEO, Society of Defense Financial Management. "From audit readiness to digital transformation, our community came together to share insights, challenge assumptions, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the warfighter. I'm proud of the energy and expertise that filled the room and served as a strategic touchpoint for aligning financial management with national defense goals."
About SDFM:
The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) is a non-profit educational and professional organization for individuals in the field of defense financial management, including comptrollership, accounting, auditing, budgeting, financial systems, and related disciplines. SDFM provides professional development opportunities, certification programs, and networking events to enhance the knowledge and skills of its members and promote excellence in defense financial management.
