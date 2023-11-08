Department of Veterans Affairs Cloud Operations and Migrations Services Program Migrates Over 350 Applications Five Months Ahead of Deadline

The company leveraged and implemented enabling technologies so VA applications deploy quicker, better, and easier.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante, LLC announced today that in a cross-functional, collaborative effort with multiple VA and contracting teams, its Cloud Operations and Migrations Services (COMS) project team has successfully met and surpassed VA's first objective of migrating 350 production applications into the Veterans Affairs Enterprise Cloud (VAEC) by 2024, five months in advance of its deadline.

Since 2018, Cognosante has worked with the VA Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office (ECSO) on the implementation and maintenance of the multi-vendor VAEC, a critical component of VA's digital modernization initiative.

Cognosante was initially tasked with developing and executing a strategy to move 350 VA systems to the VA Enterprise Cloud by FY 2024. To achieve this goal, the company's cloud experts partnered with VA application teams to familiarize stakeholders with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure cloud service provider capabilities, application migration specifics, and additional capabilities provided through VAEC services.

"Delivering cloud strategy and efficient execution, we migrate mission critical applications with agility, leveraging Cognosante Cloud Foundations™ principles. We developed this framework to aid agencies' Cloud Smart journeys, focusing on cloud velocity, nimble governance, enhanced maturity, cloud security, and compliance, all while exceeding service level agreement commitments and providing cost transparency and optimization," says Erick Peters, Cognosante's Chief Technology Officer.

"This milestone is a significant achievement for the entire project team, reflecting our robust cloud approach and our strong partnership with VA," says Philip Dietz, General Manager of Cognosante's Military and Veterans Health Business Unit. "We are leveraging and implementing enabling technologies so VA applications deploy quicker, better, and easier. VA has seen performance gains and efficiencies because of this work, ultimately resulting in service improvements for the Nation's Veterans."

The COMS project has received numerous industry recognitions for innovation and performance, including the 2022 Pinnacle Award for Government TEAM Project of the Year, and the 2022 FedHealth IT Innovation Award.

About Cognosante

At Cognosante, we help create a safer, healthier, more equitable nation for all. Federal agencies who deliver exceptional public services and programs choose us for our innovative mindset and unwavering dedication to moving their missions forward. Applying practical expertise to build solutions that leverage leading technologies, Cognosante partners with healthcare, civilian, and defense agencies to realize program outcomes and performance.

Whether we are modernizing systems, enabling greater access to public benefits, or delivering mission-critical programs, we innovate with purpose – touching the lives of millions of people. For more information, visit cognosante.com.

