DePaul Athletics and Taymar Agree to Partnership Expansion

DePaul Athletics and Taymar have signed a partnership expansion for the firm to continue overseeing outbound sales for Blue Demon ticketed events, with an emphasis on men's and women's basketball.

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DePaul Athletics and Taymar have signed a partnership expansion for the firm to continue overseeing outbound sales for Blue Demon ticketed events, with an emphasis on men's and women's basketball. As part of the expanded agreement, Taymar will add Devin Schwartz as an Account Executive to join Chris Owens and Sebastian Nunez on DePaul's ticket sales staff, strengthening the department's focus on generating revenue to support the university and remain competitive across the BIG EAST Conference.

"Taymar has been a true partner for us in helping grow and expand our ticket operations," said DePaul Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy. "DePaul touches every part of this city and region, and the addition of this new position will allow us to continue to build on that momentum and support the entire University. As we continue to elevate our ticket operations, Taymar's expertise and data-driven approach are essential in helping us reach new fans, deepen loyalty among our current base and position DePaul Athletics for sustained growth in the years ahead."

Taymar and DePaul are expanding their relationship following tremendous sales results and in alignment with the Blue Demon's 5-Year Strategic Plan. Over the last four years, Taymar has collaborated with DePaul Athletics to achieve many success stories, including:

Four consecutive years of year-over-year revenue growth across all ticketed sports

Setting single-game and season attendance records for Volleyball in consecutive years

Increased average attendance by 8% for Men's Basketball year-over-year

Increased group ticket sales by 210% for Men's and Women's Basketball

Increased revenue for Women's Basketball by nearly 5% year-over-year to achieve a single-season revenue record, single-game revenue record (2/4 v. UConn) and single-game attendance record (11/17 v. Northwestern)

"Growing from a one-person team to two and now three has been incredibly rewarding," said Taymar Senior Vice President Alexis Campanella. "Watching our team align with DePaul to drive record-breaking revenue and create meaningful success in Chicago has been a privilege. We're excited to continue building Chicago's Team, expanding our impact and carrying this momentum forward beyond the Dream Big campaign."

Beyond ticket sales and attendance growth, the DePaul-Taymar team earned a finalist spot for Ticket Team of the Year by the National Association of Athletic Ticketing and Sales Operations (NAATSO) two of the last three years.

"We are thrilled to continue working with DeWayne Peevy and Taylor Stapleton, whose vision has led to unprecedented results and a bright future in Lincoln Park," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We look forward to continuing to bring the tremendous tradition and excitement of DePaul Athletics events to fans in one of the greatest sports cities in the world."

Visit TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a national college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service and increased goal alignment.

About DePaul Athletics

DePaul's 15 intercollegiate athletic teams compete in the NCAA Division I BIG EAST Conference. DePaul University began sponsoring athletics teams in the early 1900s, with intercollegiate athletics coming to fruition in the 1920s. Legendary coach Ray Meyer helped put DePaul on the map in the 1970s as the men's basketball program helped elevate the university to national prominence. Through a bold new vision for the future, DePaul Athletics looks to become the premier program in the BIG EAST Conference through a focus on winning championships with integrity, building champion students through education and intentional development, and serving as a visible ambassador for DePaul University and the Chicago community. DePaul Athletics has a storied tradition and is uniquely positioned to support the university's mission and commitment to academic excellence, real-world experience, community engagement, and systemic change. Further, the department is steadfast in its commitment to grow the university's national exposure and enrollment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar