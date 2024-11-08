DePaul Athletics and Taymar Sales U Agree to Multiyear Extension

DePaul Athletics and Taymar Sales U have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue overseeing outbound sales for Blue Demon ticketed events, with an emphasis on men's and women's basketball.

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DePaul Athletics and Taymar Sales U have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue overseeing outbound sales for Blue Demon ticketed events, with an emphasis on men's and women's basketball.

"DePaul Athletics is proud to extend our partnership with Taymar Sales U as part of our ongoing commitment to improving the Blue Demon fan experience and support our department in increasing self-generated revenues, which are critical for future sustainability and growth," said DePaul Vice President/Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy. "Expanding our relationship with Taymar allows us to professionalize our ticket operations further, communicate more directly and effectively with our growing fan base, and continue to develop data-driven strategies to benefit all of DePaul."

Taymar and DePaul are extending their relationship following tremendous sales results and in alignment with the Blue Demon's 5-Year Strategic Plan. After their first year on campus, the Taymar team helped DePaul Athletics achieve a 68% increase in group tickets sold, secure multiple sellouts, deliver record retention rates, and post significant growth in total ticket revenue.

"We are thrilled to continue working with DeWayne Peevy and Taylor Stapleton, whose vision has led to unprecedented results and a bright future in Lincoln Park," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We are grateful to play a small role in continuing to bring the tremendous tradition and excitement of DePaul Athletics events to fans in one of the greatest sports cities in the world."

Beyond ticket sales growth in men's basketball, the DePaul-Taymar team set multiple revenue and attendance records in other sports. In collaboration with the box office, DePaul was also named a finalist for Ticket Team of the Year by the National Association of Athletic Ticketing and Sales Operations (NAATSO).

"We're in the business of achieving sales results and serving the expanding needs of our clients, and that includes first-class service to athletics departments," said Taymar Founder and CEO Mark Dyer. "Extending relationships like DePaul is of paramount importance to us because it is an affirmation that we are getting the job done for existing clients. DeWayne and his team have done a lot of hard work and we're not resting on any laurels. It will be full speed ahead for our team at DePaul."

About Taymar Sales U

Taymar Sales U is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club, Western Kentucky University, University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Sacred Heart University.

