Depaul USA blesses 82 affordable apartments and Medical Respite on May 20th to help prevent homelessness in Macon

Unveiling of Timothy Schmalz's statue, "Sheltering," to take place before blessing ceremony.
MACON, Ga., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Depaul USA and the Macon Housing Authority will host the blessing of the Central City Apartments affordable housing complex and the Phil and Alice Sheridan Health Center. Both organizations have missions to prevent homelessness in Macon.
The blessing will occur at 2 p.m. on May 20, 2024, at 122 Walnut St., Macon, Georgia. Central City contains 82 mixed-income apartments. The health center features a medical respite that will serve as a recovery place for those exiting local hospitals without a place to stay. Both developments are set to open in June.
Like nearly every U.S. community, Macon suffers from a lack of affordable housing. With waiting lists at all-time highs, Central City Apartments will help 82 families with immediate housing.
"When construction ends, the hope of a brighter future begins for 82 households who will now be able to live in downtown Macon at extremely affordable rates," Mike Austin, CEO of Macon Housing Authority, said.
Depaul USA is a national homeless services nonprofit that operates in 11 U.S. cities. In Macon, Depaul USA operates the Daybreak Day Resource Center, providing basic needs services to the homeless population. Daybreak is run by Sr. Theresa Sullivan, who will also oversee the Health Center.
"It was a great challenge to combine health services and affordable housing on one site to move people off the streets," Sr. Theresa said. "But when the Macon community comes together, great things happen. We're seeing that here as we bless Central City Apartments and the Sheridan Health Center."
Before the blessing, Depaul USA will unveil Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz's, "Sheltering" statue. "Sheltering" is a replica of Schmalz's original statue that was blessed by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square in 2022. The statue represents the spiritual duty to care for the homeless.
