Depaul USA blesses 82 affordable apartments and Medical Respite on May 20th to help prevent homelessness in Macon

"When construction ends, the hope of a brighter future begins for 82 households who will now be able to live in downtown Macon at extremely affordable rates," Mike Austin, CEO of Macon Housing Authority, said.

Like nearly every U.S. community, Macon suffers from a lack of affordable housing. With waiting lists at all-time highs, Central City Apartments will help 82 families with immediate housing.

"When construction ends, the hope of a brighter future begins for 82 households who will now be able to live in downtown Macon at extremely affordable rates," Mike Austin, CEO of Macon Housing Authority, said.

Depaul USA is a national homeless services nonprofit that operates in 11 U.S. cities. In Macon, Depaul USA operates the Daybreak Day Resource Center, providing basic needs services to the homeless population. Daybreak is run by Sr. Theresa Sullivan, who will also oversee the Health Center.

"It was a great challenge to combine health services and affordable housing on one site to move people off the streets," Sr. Theresa said. "But when the Macon community comes together, great things happen. We're seeing that here as we bless Central City Apartments and the Sheridan Health Center."

Before the blessing, Depaul USA will unveil Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz's, "Sheltering" statue. "Sheltering" is a replica of Schmalz's original statue that was blessed by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square in 2022. The statue represents the spiritual duty to care for the homeless.

