Dependable Cleaners: Leading the Way in Safe, Eco-Friendly Dry Cleaning Practices

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of the Environmental Protection Agency's (E.P.A.) recent decision to ban perchloroethylene (Perc) in dry cleaning, Dependable Cleaners proudly highlights its long-standing commitment to eco-friendly and safe cleaning solutions. As an industry pioneer, Dependable Cleaners transitioned away from Perc over 20 years ago, adopting the innovative GreenEarth Cleaning System to ensure both superior garment care and environmental sustainability.

The GreenEarth Cleaning solution uses a proprietary pure silicone fluid derived from natural sand. This groundbreaking solution is non-toxic, safe for the environment, and breaks down naturally into sand (SiO 2 ), water (H 2 O), and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Its safety and sustainability have earned the system recognition, including exemption from regulation by the U.S. E.P.A. for use in dry cleaning and other applications.

"Dependable Cleaners' decision to eliminate Perc decades ago underscores our unwavering commitment to the health of our clients, employees, and the planet," said Christa Hagearty, CEO of Dependable Cleaners. "By embracing innovative technologies like using GreenEarth Cleaning solutions, we not only provide exceptional garment care but also lead the industry in environmental responsibility."

For more than 80 years, Dependable Cleaners has set the benchmark for excellence in professional dry cleaning and laundry services. With 12 locations and a reputation for quality, the company continues to prioritize sustainability through initiatives like GreenEarth Cleaning. These efforts demonstrate its leadership in reducing the environmental impact of garment care while maintaining the highest service standards.

For more information about Dependable Cleaners' eco-friendly practices, visit dependablecleaners.com/green-cleaning-earthcare and www.GreenEarthCleaning.com.

About Dependable Cleaners

Dependable Cleaners is a trusted provider of professional dry cleaning and laundry services, renowned for its superior garment care and commitment to environmentally responsible practices. With over 80 years of service and 12 convenient locations, Dependable Cleaners continues to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions for its customers.

