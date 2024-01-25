DePINscan 1.0, Powered by IoTeX, Launches with Blue Chip DePIN Partners Helium, Akash, Theta, DIMO, WiFi Map and Streamr

DePINscan 1.0 is a landmark development and the first platform to fully illuminate the DePIN market for the public. It offers a comprehensive view of the sector, showcasing device counts/earnings, upcoming projects, mining opportunities, and market capitalization. Post this

"DePINscan is a necessary ecosystem resource for curious participants across chains and projects building decentralized physical infrastructure projects," said Abhay Kumar, Helium Foundation CEO. "It's great to see core Helium data being included along with other great projects like DIMO and Hivemapper, which are built on the Helium network. Verifiable data across projects is crucial for observers and builders. We're happy to be part of this official launch and excited to see the tools continue to flourish."

"DePINscan integration is a testament to our commitment to building a more open and transparent Theta Edge Network, offering globally-scalable decentralized infrastructure for video, AI and entertainment use cases. Empowering users and investors with deeper knowledge and actionable insights is key to DePIN's success," said Mitch Liu, Co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs. "DePINscan aligns perfectly with this vision, and we're proud to be one of its launch partners to foster the growth of the DePIN ecosystem."

"Resources like DePINscan are great for bringing more transparency to networks like DIMO and provide a convenient entry point where users can learn, explore, and stay up to date on the best way to build DePIN." said Andy Chatham, Co-Founder of DIMO.

DePINscan has rapidly become a key resource in the DePIN sector, now tracking over 16 million devices and 160 DePIN projects. Since its beta launch in August, it has welcomed over 136,000 unique visitors and amassed 317,000 page views, reflecting its vital role in offering credible insights into the DePIN market, now valued at over $13 billion.

To learn more about DePINscan, please visit DePINscan.io

For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or Phil(at)MelrosePR(dot)com

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a modular Web3 infrastructure platform connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. It empowers developers to integrate Web3 into everyday life through innovations in connected vehicles, city mapping, green energy initiatives, super-charged fitness platforms, environmental data tracking, proof-of-presence applications, proof of humanity, and more. With the launch of W3bstream, the world's first off-chain compute framework for smart devices and real-world data, IoTeX has become the leading Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) technology provider, enabling vertical innovations for machines, humans, businesses, and dApps to interact with trust and privacy. Backed by a global team of 60+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines its EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, off-chain compute middleware, and open hardware to connect billions of smart devices, machines and sensors and dApps across the physical and digital world.

Website | Twitter | Developer Twitter | Developer Portal | Reddit | Discord | YouTube

About The Helium Foundation

The Helium Foundation is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit dedicated to the proliferation of secure, cost-effective wireless coverage around the globe. As the steward of the Helium Network, the world's largest decentralized wireless network, the Helium Foundation exists to benefit the wireless industry and its stakeholders, implementing network governance, ecosystem development, and public education. For more information, please visit helium.foundation, subscribe to our blog, or follow us on Twitter and Discord.

Website | Twitter | Reddit | Discord | YouTube

About Theta Labs

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network, the next-generation video, AI and entertainment blockchain, and Theta Video API, a turn-key Web3 video API for developers offering significantly lower video transcoding, storage, and content delivery costs. Theta's Web3 infrastructure and ThetaDrop NFT marketplace enables media and entertainment companies to drive incremental revenues, user engagement, and new Web3 business models. Powered by the Theta Edge edge network, Theta EdgeCloud is the first hybrid cloud computing platform built on a fully distributed edge architecture, set to launch later in 2024.

Theta's enterprise validator and governance council is led by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, and other global leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and NASA. Popular platforms utilizing Theta's Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, Cinedigm, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), CAA, and Silicon Valley VCs, DCM and Sierra Ventures.

Website | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Developer | Github

About DIMO

DIMO is a user-owned IoT platform that puts drivers and fleets in control of their connected vehicle data, and allows developers to build next-generation mobility applications. Since its launch in December 2022, drivers and fleets have traveled over 220M miles on the network, representing 1,300 different vehicle models to DIMO, contributing to an open ecosystem for new technology and applications.

Website | Twitter | Github | Discord

SOURCE DePINscan