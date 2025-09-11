Depo IQ Unveils "Deep Thinking" Deposition Agent - Accessible Through Ask DepoIQ - Unlocking Behavioral AI Insights Beyond Words

"Ask DepoIQ makes advanced analysis as simple as asking a question - unlocking behavioral and semantic insights that give lawyers sharper strategies and stronger cases." Post this

Ask DepoIQ: The Gateway to Deep Thinking: Making advanced analysis as easy as asking a question, lawyers can simply query Ask DepoIQ to surface deposition summaries, cross-deposition comparisons, medical record analysis, and behavioral insights.

Multimodal Behavioral Intelligence: Unlike tools that reduce depositions to text, Depo IQ integrates transcript, audio, video, sentiment, and behavioral signals, turning raw footage into actionable insight.

Next-Level Case Preparation: The deep thinking agent helps lawyers quickly identify themes, spot inconsistencies, and prioritize testimony for follow-up, accelerating case strategy without additional manual review.

How Depo IQ Stands Apart

While many legal research companies are introducing AI to streamline drafting and case law review, Depo IQ is the only platform purpose-built for depositions. It doesn't just summarize. It analyzes how witnesses behave, interprets medical records, uncovers patterns across multiple depositions, and highlights credibility signals invisible to text-based tools.

What This Means for Legal Professionals

With Ask DepoIQ and its deep thinking agent, lawyers can move past manual review, instantly uncover patterns across testimony, and zero in on admissions and credibility cues, giving them back precious hours to focus on winning cases.

About Depo IQ

Founded by leaders in legal services, behavioral AI, and software innovation, Depo IQ transforms deposition and record review with multimodal intelligence. From advanced summaries to behavioral benchmarking, Depo IQ makes litigation preparation faster, smarter, and more strategic.

