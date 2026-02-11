Depth Analytics, LLC Launches Depth: a New Sports Analytics Platform Focused on NFL Depth Charts and Performance Insights

By combining advanced metrics, depth charts, perception scores and modern analytics concepts, Depth helps football fans and analysts better understand player performance, roster construction, and team strategy in the NFL. Learn more at www.depth-charts.com.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Depth, a sports analytics and data visualization company, today announced the launch of its new website, https://www.depth-charts.com, a platform dedicated to delivering advanced NFL analytics, football data insights, and interactive depth chart analysis. The Depth website is designed for NFL fans, analysts, media, fantasy football players, and decision-makers seeking deeper insight into player performance, roster construction, and team dynamics.
The launch of www.depth-charts.com introduces a modern analytics destination focused on how NFL teams, players, and positions interact across the depth chart. By combining sports data visualization, football analytics, and clean, intuitive design, Depth Charts transforms complex NFL data into clear, actionable insights.
"There are so many advanced metrics out there for fans that we wanted to consolidate everything into one free and easily-digestible platform that is easy to comprehend and navigate," said Filip Prus, Founder of Depth. "Depth was built to help fans, analysts, and sports agents see those stories clearly through data, analytics, and visualization and become a football incubator where analytics meets perception."
The Depth platform emphasizes data-driven analysis of NFL rosters, player usage, and positional depth, providing tools and content that support smarter evaluation of team construction and on-field performance. The site highlights how analytics can be applied to football decision-making, from understanding lineup changes to tracking trends across the NFL season.
Key focus areas of depth-charts.com include:
- NFL depth chart analysis and visualization
- Football analytics and advanced metrics
- Player performance and roster evaluation
- Team construction and positional depth insights
- Data-driven insights for NFL fans and analysts
- Sports data dashboards and visual reporting
The website launch marks the beginning of Depth's broader mission to advance how football data is analyzed and communicated. Future updates to depth-charts.com will expand analytical coverage into NFL Free Agency, the NFL Draft, and premium contributor content to help fans expand their football knowledge horizons.
To explore Where Analytics Meets Perception, visit https://www.depth-charts.com.
