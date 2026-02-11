Depth Analytics, LLC Launches Depth: a New Sports Analytics Platform Focused on NFL Depth Charts and Performance Insights

"There are so many advanced metrics out there for fans that we wanted to consolidate everything into one free and easily-digestible platform that is easy to comprehend and navigate," said Filip Prus, Founder of Depth. Post this

"There are so many advanced metrics out there for fans that we wanted to consolidate everything into one free and easily-digestible platform that is easy to comprehend and navigate," said Filip Prus, Founder of Depth. "Depth was built to help fans, analysts, and sports agents see those stories clearly through data, analytics, and visualization and become a football incubator where analytics meets perception."

The Depth platform emphasizes data-driven analysis of NFL rosters, player usage, and positional depth, providing tools and content that support smarter evaluation of team construction and on-field performance. The site highlights how analytics can be applied to football decision-making, from understanding lineup changes to tracking trends across the NFL season.

Key focus areas of depth-charts.com include:

NFL depth chart analysis and visualization

Football analytics and advanced metrics

Player performance and roster evaluation

Team construction and positional depth insights

Data-driven insights for NFL fans and analysts

Sports data dashboards and visual reporting

The website launch marks the beginning of Depth's broader mission to advance how football data is analyzed and communicated. Future updates to depth-charts.com will expand analytical coverage into NFL Free Agency, the NFL Draft, and premium contributor content to help fans expand their football knowledge horizons.

To explore Where Analytics Meets Perception, visit https://www.depth-charts.com.

