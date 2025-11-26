Derek and Shelaine Maxfield and the Maxfield Family Foundation Partner with the Academy for Creating Enterprise to Empower Entrepreneurs in Brazil

A multi-year partnership between the Maxfield Family Foundation and ACE is advancing entrepreneurship training and economic growth in Brazil.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Derek and Shelaine Maxfield and the Maxfield Family Foundation have announced the continued expansion of their partnership with the Academy for Creating Enterprise (ACE), strengthening entrepreneurship education and community development across Brazil. Over the past five years, the Maxfield Foundation's support has enabled ACE to accelerate its programming, scale new chapters, and help thousands of individuals build sustainable livelihoods.

Brazil has become one of ACE's most active and transformative regions thanks to this collaboration. What began as a strategic alignment around the shared values of self-reliance, education, and empowerment has evolved into a measurable, lasting impact for Brazilian entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

"Thanks to the Maxfield Family Foundation's partnership these past five years, Brazil has become one of the Academy's most dynamic regions with 198 chapters, 1,636 program graduates, and 438 new businesses created," said Cam Crowther, President of the Academy for Creating Enterprise. "Their investment has empowered thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs to build self-reliant lives and strengthen their communities for generations to come."

ACE's most recent impact report profiles continued momentum evidenced by strong chapter engagement, consistent program attendance, and the launch of hundreds of new income-generating activities throughout the country. By expanding access to entrepreneurship education, ACE equips members with practical tools for starting and sustaining businesses, lifting families and communities toward long-term stability.

Derek Maxfield noted, "Entrepreneurship is a powerful catalyst for transformation. We believe in supporting organizations that equip individuals with the skills and confidence to create opportunity for themselves and their families."

"What inspires us most is seeing people discover their own capacity," added Shelaine Maxfield. "ACE empowers entrepreneurs with important tools and the belief in what they can achieve. We are honored to stand alongside them in this work."

Through the Maxfield Family Foundation, Derek and Shelaine invest in initiatives that promote education, humanitarian relief, and community development globally. Their partnership with ACE reflects a shared belief that when individuals gain the knowledge and confidence to create opportunity, entire communities benefit.

The Foundation's support has contributed to ACE's broader international efforts as well, including global chapter growth, expanded training programs, and increased member engagement. In 2022 alone, ACE trained more than 32,000 individuals worldwide and supported the creation of thousands of new businesses, reinforcing its role as a global leader in entrepreneurship education.

Shelaine and Derek Maxfield are philanthropists and social innovators committed to healing and empowerment through education and compassion. Together, they founded Saprea, a globally recognized nonprofit dedicated to liberating individuals from the lasting impacts of child sexual abuse. Shelaine, Saprea's founder and board chair, leads its mission to provide free healing services and prevention education to survivors and families worldwide. Derek, co-founder of Younique and a member of Saprea's board, helped provide the vision and resources that brought the organization to life. In 2021, they established the Maxfield Family Foundation, expanding their philanthropic reach to support education, humanitarian relief, and community development around the world.

