Derilexus Unveils First AI Music Video from Shifting Sands Visual Album

**Track Listing and Premiere Schedule:**

The Mirage (Premieres November 1, 2024 ) Ghost of Khutulun (Premieres December 6, 2024 ) Atrial Septal (Premieres January 3, 2025 ) Subhuman (Premieres February 7, 2025 ) Liberation (Premieres March 7, 2025 )

## "The Mirage" - A Striking Visual and Auditory Experience

"The Mirage," the opening track of this cinematic journey, sets the stage for the album's narrative. The accompanying video, rich in symbolism and striking imagery, introduces viewers to the protagonist's disorienting awakening in the unforgiving desert landscape.

## The Evolution of Derilexus

Since its inception as a one-man instrumental progressive metal project in 2016, Derilexus has continually pushed creative boundaries. The reimagining of Shifting Sands as a visual album represents a bold step forward, building on the project's history of innovation.

Following the release of "Wandering Eye (Instrumental)" in 2019, which marked a departure into EDM-infused hard rock, Derilexus has been working on "Stealing Sentience," an upcoming album that will introduce vocals and explore themes of technology's impact on human consciousness and society.

Fans can experience the making of new Derilexus music through the "Derilexus Raw Sessions" on YouTube, offering an intimate look at the creative process behind the artist's evolving sound.

The visual album format of Shifting Sands promises to deliver a multi-sensory experience that will captivate both long-time fans and newcomers to Derilexus's unique brand of progressive metal.

"The Mirage" visual retelling is now available now on the official Derilexus YouTube Channel, with the remaining tracks from the Shifting Sands visual album set to release there in the coming months. You can also listen to "The Mirage" and other Derilexus audio tracks now on Spotify, Bandcamp, and SoundCloud.

The original Shifting Sands EP is available for purchase on Amazon and Bandcamp and can be found by searching major streaming services for "Derilexus".

