Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Institute Expands Team to Better Serve Springfield,IL Area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Institute (DMSI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its team to better serve the needs of patients in the Springfield, IL community and beyond. With multiple locations throughout Illinois, the practice is committed to providing the highest quality of compassionate and advanced care to patients of all ages.

The team at DMSI Springfield now includes Terri Miller, MSN, APN, a highly trained medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology provider who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the practice, allowing for more same-day and next-day appointments to be available to patients.

DMSI is committed to caring for all patients in the community, including those in the outer areas of Springfield.

"We are excited to welcome Terri to the team and expand our services to better serve the needs of our patients," said Sheryl Smith, Regional Director of Operations. "Our commitment to the community is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to be able to provide same-day and next-day appointments to ensure our patients receive the care they need when they need it."

Patients looking to schedule an appointment at DMSI Springfield can do so by scheduling online at or by calling the practice at 309-451-3376. The practice accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare, HMO, and PPO plans.

For more information about Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Institute, visit dermatologymohsinstitute.com.

