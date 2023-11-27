Dermatology of Eastern Idaho is now High Valley Dermatology

High Valley Dermatology, formerly known as Dermatology of Eastern Idaho, proudly announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge facility in Rigby, Idaho. With a legacy of excellence, the transition to High Valley Dermatology signifies an evolution in services to better cater to the dynamic skincare needs of Rigby, Rexburg, and the surrounding areas to the north. Offering a comprehensive range of dermatological services, including general dermatology, cosmetic procedures, skin cancer screenings, and more, High Valley Dermatology is committed to providing personalized and advanced skincare solutions.

