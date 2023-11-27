Dermatology of Eastern Idaho is now High Valley Dermatology

High Valley Dermatology, formerly known as Dermatology of Eastern Idaho, proudly announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge facility in Rigby, Idaho. With a legacy of excellence, the transition to High Valley Dermatology signifies an evolution in services to better cater to the dynamic skincare needs of Rigby, Rexburg, and the surrounding areas to the north. Offering a comprehensive range of dermatological services, including general dermatology, cosmetic procedures, skin cancer screenings, and more, High Valley Dermatology is committed to providing personalized and advanced skincare solutions.
RIGBY, Idaho, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exciting chapter of growth, High Valley Dermatology, Is Proud to announce the opening of its Rigby Location, formerly known as Dermatology of Eastern Idaho. This strategic expansion is set to cater not only to Rigby but also to the thriving communities of Rexburg and the surrounding areas north of these cities.
As High Valley Dermatology, we carry forward the esteemed legacy of Dermatology of Eastern Idaho, synonymous with excellence in dermatological care that has been found in Idaho Falls for many ears. The addition of our Rigby Location represents a commitment to evolving and enhancing our services to better serve the dynamic needs of the expanding community of Eastern Idaho.
Our Rigby location offers a wide spectrum of dermatological services, from general dermatology and skin cancer screenings to cosmetic procedures, pediatric dermatology, laser treatments, and a variety of aesthetic services. With a team of experienced dermatologists, we are dedicated to providing personalized care tailored to each individual's unique skin health requirements.
High Valley Dermatology is proud to position itself as a regional hub for dermatological excellence, offering services that extend beyond Rigby to benefit the communities of Rexburg and the northern communities. Our team is excited to contribute to the overall well-being of these areas with our advanced and compassionate skincare solutions.
Media Contact
Nikolas Steele, High Valley Dermatology, 2087450200, [email protected], https://www.highvalleydermatology.com/
SOURCE High Valley Dermatology
Share this article