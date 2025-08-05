Derr Consulting Announces Three Clients Win 2025 Nappie Awards

I am very excited to work with these exceptional teams. Winning the community Nappie awards shows their dedication to client experience and investment in building the systems to create repeatable processes, and I can't wait to see their success continue. Post this

Professional Roofing & Construction – Best Roofing Company

OberaConnect – Best IT Support & Services

Professional Systems – Best Electrician

It is rewarding to witness these companies grow and deliver exceptional service. Derr Consulting congratulates all winners and is ready to take on the rest of 2025 with them.

Why It Matters

Winning a Nappie Award reflects community trust and market leadership. Derr Consulting is happy to work with these firms scaling operations, improving branding, refining service delivery, and sharpening their strategy. The awards affirm their excellence and position them for continued success.

About Professional Roofing & Construction

Professional Roofing & Construction, (https://prorc.org/) based in Mobile, AL, offers residential, commercial, and industrial roofing and construction services across the Gulf Coast. This licensed general contractor focuses on roof repairs, storm‑damage recovery, and FORTIFIED roof replacements.

About OberaConnect

OberaConnect (https://oberaconnect.com/) based in Daphne, AL, delivers managed IT, VoIP, fiber‑optic internet, cybersecurity, and structured cabling. The company uses a local, in‑house expert team to simplify IT for businesses. One partner, one bill, and worry‑free IT.

About Professional Systems

Professional Systems (https://prosystems.org/) based in Mobile, AL, serves residents and businesses with HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions. They are a full‑service contractor handling HVAC maintenance, complex plumbing repairs, and power system installations. Their team works across residential and commercial markets, ensuring quality service for every project.

About Derr Consulting

Derr Consulting (https://derrconsulting.com/) based in Fairhope, AL, offers fractional COO and Integrator services to small and growing businesses. Forrest Derr founded the firm, helping leaders scale operations, align teams, and improve decision-making. Services include strategic planning, and operational leadership. Clients gain high-level expertise without full-time executive cost. Derr Consulting launched in January 2025 and quickly filled its client roster across multiple industries currently serving six clients across three states. To learn more about Forrest Derr, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/forrestkderr/

