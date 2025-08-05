Derr Consulting Announces Three Clients Win 2025 Nappie Awards

Derr Consulting is proud to share that three of its clients received top honors in the 2025 Nappie Awards. The following clients earned recognition in their categories: Professional Roofing & Construction – Best Roofing Company OberaConnect – Best IT Support & Services Professional Systems – Best Electrician
FAIRHOPE, Ala., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Derr Consulting is proud to share that three of its clients received top honors in the 2025 Nappie Awards.
The following clients earned recognition in their categories:
- Professional Roofing & Construction – Best Roofing Company
- OberaConnect – Best IT Support & Services
- Professional Systems – Best Electrician
It is rewarding to witness these companies grow and deliver exceptional service. Derr Consulting congratulates all winners and is ready to take on the rest of 2025 with them.
Why It Matters
Winning a Nappie Award reflects community trust and market leadership. Derr Consulting is happy to work with these firms scaling operations, improving branding, refining service delivery, and sharpening their strategy. The awards affirm their excellence and position them for continued success.
About Professional Roofing & Construction
Professional Roofing & Construction, (https://prorc.org/) based in Mobile, AL, offers residential, commercial, and industrial roofing and construction services across the Gulf Coast. This licensed general contractor focuses on roof repairs, storm‑damage recovery, and FORTIFIED roof replacements.
About OberaConnect
OberaConnect (https://oberaconnect.com/) based in Daphne, AL, delivers managed IT, VoIP, fiber‑optic internet, cybersecurity, and structured cabling. The company uses a local, in‑house expert team to simplify IT for businesses. One partner, one bill, and worry‑free IT.
About Professional Systems
Professional Systems (https://prosystems.org/) based in Mobile, AL, serves residents and businesses with HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions. They are a full‑service contractor handling HVAC maintenance, complex plumbing repairs, and power system installations. Their team works across residential and commercial markets, ensuring quality service for every project.
About Derr Consulting
Derr Consulting (https://derrconsulting.com/) based in Fairhope, AL, offers fractional COO and Integrator services to small and growing businesses. Forrest Derr founded the firm, helping leaders scale operations, align teams, and improve decision-making. Services include strategic planning, and operational leadership. Clients gain high-level expertise without full-time executive cost. Derr Consulting launched in January 2025 and quickly filled its client roster across multiple industries currently serving six clients across three states. To learn more about Forrest Derr, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/forrestkderr/
Media Contact
Forrest Derr, Derr Consulting, 1 251-210-2411, [email protected], Derr Consulting
SOURCE Derr Consulting
