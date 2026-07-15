Derr Consulting Launches the Fractional Integrator Referral Network

Founders do not need another vendor. They need someone who already knows who to call. This network exists so that when a founder is ready for an integrator, the right person is already in the room. — Forrest Derr, Founder, Derr Consulting LLC Post this

The network solves both problems. Derr Consulting serves as the referral hub making warm introductions between integrators and founders who are ready to scale. Integrators in the network retain full ownership of their client relationships.

How the Network Works: Derr Consulting operates as the introduction layer between founders and integrators. When a founder reaches out seeking fractional operational support, Derr Consulting qualifies the opportunity and routes it to the appropriate integrator based on industry fit, availability, and engagement scope.

A Market Ready for This: The fractional executive market has expanded significantly as companies recognize they can access senior operational talent without the overhead of a full-time executive. For founder-led companies, the integrator role is foundationally responsible for executing the vision, leading the leadership team, and ensuring accountability across the organization.

Availability: The Fractional Integrator Referral Network is active nationally as of July 2026. Founder-led companies seeking a fractional integrator are invited to connect directly with Derr Consulting to discuss fit and availability. Qualified fractional integrators interested in joining the network may request the referral agreement through the contact information below.

About Derr Consulting LLC: Derr Consulting LLC is a fractional operations firm based in Fairhope, Alabama, founded by Forrest Derr. The firm serves founder-led companies between $2M and $50M in revenue, providing fractional integrator services, integrator coaching, and interim COO support. Operating under The Fractionator brand, Derr Consulting helps visionaries escape the day-to-day and build companies that run without them. Forrest Derr is also Founder of ENRG and Co-Host of the Fixers & Founders podcast.

Media Contact

Maria Traver, Derr Consulting LLC, 1 251-210-2411, [email protected], https://fractionatorhq.com/

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SOURCE Derr Consulting LLC