Desarrolladora Arca Launches The First Ritz-Carlton Branded Hotel And Residences in Riviera Maya

"The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Riviera Maya and The Ritz-Carlton, Riviera Maya will mark the destination's first hotel and residences from the brand, and we are proud pioneers in leading the way to introduce an unparalleled offering at this level of sophistication," shared Gregorio Galicot, president, Desarrolladora Arca. "The Ritz-Carlton is the perfect choice for us, blending its renowned Ritz-Carlton standards with the distinctive charm of Riviera Maya."

"We are honored to collaborate with Desarrolladora Arca to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to life on Mexico's Caribbean coast, a key destination and market for us," added Sarah Khalifa, VP, Mixed-Use Development, Marriott International. "We are excited to introduce a fresh and inspired path in luxury for the brand. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Riviera Maya and The Ritz-Carlton, Riviera Maya will be a flagship addition to our portfolio, setting a new benchmark for hospitality in the region, and we look forward to welcoming our esteemed Owners and guests upon opening."

REFINED RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Set against a backdrop of the captivating Mayan landscape, the community pays homage to the vibrant local culture, informing every aspect of the project's vision—from building scale to sightlines. With architecture and design led by the acclaimed Mexico-based firm Sordo Madaleno, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Riviera Maya are envisioned as a self-contained village, seamlessly blending with its verdant environment. The project is designed to uphold the land's unspoiled beauty, with total protection of the property's mangrove forests and dune landscape, among careful preservation of 85% of the surrounding jungle, offering an intimate connection to nature for an immersive and private experience. Incorporating organic materials and drawing inspiration from the storied heritage of the region, residences integrate elements of the natural environment and span a curated, high-end collection of options, including:

Beachfront Estates – Located directly on the pristine shores of the Caribbean Sea, these exclusive five-bedroom estates are a limited offering, with only 13 residences available for purchase. Each estate showcases living spaces spread across three levels, encompassing over 3,500 square feet of versatile and meticulously crafted design.

Grand Residences – Offering a selection of two- and three-level condominiums, Grand Residences feature versatile layouts with three- and four-bedroom configurations, each starting at nearly 3,000 square feet. The 82 Grand Residences offer unparalleled mangrove and jungle views.

Mangrove Cottages – An exclusive collection of 32 cottages presents a range of luxurious living options. These include two- and three-bedroom condominiums, available in one- or two-level configurations, spanning from 1,600 square feet to over 2,000 square feet. Each residence boasts captivating vistas of dense mangroves and jungle canopies, ensuring a serene and picturesque living environment.

The Residences will also include custom-designed kitchens with premium appliances and expansive walk-in closets as well as upscale outdoor living features such as summer kitchens, private plunge pools, and spacious terraces framing ocean views.

"The demand for bespoke real estate offerings in Mexico remains strong, and with record-breaking numbers of more than 33 million visitors traveling to Quintana Roo in 2023, we continue to see increased interest," added Mike Collins, founding partner & CEO, IMI Worldwide Properties. "All residences will provide a one-of-a-kind living experience, with the most notable being The Beachfront Estates—a limited collection of 13 homes placed on the sand, providing direct beach access, a rarity for the region. With its thoughtful amenities, exceptional design, and unparalleled service, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Riviera Maya will undoubtedly captivate discerning buyers seeking luxury living in one of the most sought-after destinations in the world."

UNPARALLELED EXPERIENCES AND AMENITIES

Owners will enjoy exclusive experiences with amenities rooted in exemplary Ritz-Carlton service, including a dedicated private concierge, in-residence chef, on-demand personal shopper, on-site childcare services, tailored fitness training, in-residence spa treatments, and exclusive access to The Catamaran Club, a residents-only beachfront enclave. Owners will also receive a compelling package of Marriott Bonvoy benefits such as complimentary "Platinum Elite" status for two years, receiving 50 percent bonus points on stays, dedicated Elite Reservations support 24/7, 10 percent off best available rates worldwide, among other perks.

RENOWNED HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE

Co-located with the Residences will be The Ritz-Carlton, Riviera Maya, which will have luxury resort amenities, diverse programming, and recreational opportunities. The property will boast 300 rooms and suites, along with an array of upscale features and facilities, including four swimming pools and The Lagoon—a family-friendly swimming and splash-play area—to provide an unparalleled experience of luxury and leisure for all ages. The Ritz-Carlton, Riviera Maya will also introduce The Spa, Kids Club, Teens Club, and The Racquet Club, which offers professional tennis and pickleball courts, ensuring a comprehensive range of amenities and activities for residents and guests alike.

DESTINATION DINING AT ITS FINEST

At the co-located hotel, guests will be able to enjoy world-class dining concepts crafted by TalentChef, an industry leader in resort food and beverage offerings, providing a variety of destination dining venues. Guests can savor relaxed dining at Bonfire, where open-fire grilling adds a rustic charm, and on-the-go options at Sagrado, a traditional Mexican bakery and café as well as Excursion Lounge, an elevated hub for quick bites. For those seeking an outdoor culinary adventure, alfresco dining awaits at Restaurant Central—an open-air food hall boasting six venues complete with an on-site distillery, wine cellar, and speakeasy. The culinary experience is completed with The Farmhouse, a farm-to-table concept; Aldea, a minimalist, indigenous food market, and The Beach Club, the community's social epicenter right at the ocean's edge.

PLACE-MAKING NATURE AND CULTURE PURSUITS

The community is conveniently located just a 45-minute drive from Cancún International Airport and an hour away from Tulum's recently opened international airport, offering seamless accessibility with direct flights from Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more. On property, guests and residents alike can enjoy snorkeling, paddleboarding and kayak experiences right off the shore, while nearby in Cozumel, lies some of the world's best scuba diving excursions. A short 15-minute drive away is Puerto Aventuras, the only marina in Riviera Maya, as well as Tulum and Playa del Carmen, offering modern dining, shopping, and nightlife. The region also provides unmatched opportunities for nature pursuits and wildlife encounters, from exploring underground caves and cenotes to hiking through mangrove forests and jungle terrain, home to the Yucatan jay, red-eyed tree frog, black howler monkey and white-nosed coati.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Riviera Maya or to discover more about the Friends & Family Insiders Program, please visit https://www.rcrrivieramaya.com. For sales inquiries, please contact +1(800) 939-0024 or [email protected].

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Riviera Maya are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). RMLA, Oleum Joint Venture, S. de R.L. de C.V. uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

ABOUT IMI WORLDWIDE PROPERTIES:

IMI Worldwide Properties is an innovative and integrated real estate brokerage firm focused on new and emerging luxury real estate. For over 30 years, IMI Worldwide Properties has created some of the most recognized luxury real estate communities worldwide. For more information, please visit http://imiliving.com/.

