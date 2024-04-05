descrybe.ai Nominated for Best Public Service and Activism (AI, Metaverse & Virtual Category) in the 28th Annual Webby Awards

Justice tech company descrybe.ai announced today that it has been nominated for Best Public Service and Activism (AI, Metaverse & Virtual category) in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

BOSTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justice tech company descrybe.ai announced today that it has been nominated for Best Public Service and Activism (AI, Metaverse & Virtual category) in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

"Nominees like descrybe.ai are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, general manager of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year."

"This is a tremendous honor for us, but even more importantly a nod to the entire justice tech industry," said Kara Peterson, co-founder of descrybe.ai. "Justice tech, especially tools utilizing AI, are poised to help address the long-standing justice gap in the United States. IADAS's recognition of our work will help highlight the massive opportunities and great work that is being done in this sector."

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

As a nominee, descrybe.ai is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 18, descrybe.ai fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced "Jif" not 'Gif'; NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby"; and SZA's "The Internet Scares Me. Thanks."

