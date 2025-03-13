DESERI Debuts New Spring Collection of Luxury Handbags and Accessories at Exclusive Runway Event

"This collection is all about versatility and refinement. We wanted to create designs that transition effortlessly from day to night, work to weekend, while maintaining the elevated luxury that defines DESERI." - Deseri Kelley, Founder & Designer of DESERI Post this

"With this new collection, we continue to push the boundaries of luxury while staying true to our timeless aesthetic. Seeing our designs come to life on the runway and witnessing the excitement from our guests was truly inspiring." — Deseri Kelley, Founder & Designer of DESERI

Known for its luxurious yet accessible handbags, DESERI offers a curated selection of leather handbags and accessories that blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication. New collection standouts like the versatile HALO clear handbags, the chic DIVA clutches, the vibrant ROSA MINI MONOCHROME, and the newly introduced KELLEY backpack have already become fan favorites, furthering the brand's mission to cater to fashion-forward individuals who seek artistry and attention to detail in every design. Each piece is meticulously crafted from the finest materials, including carefully selected leathers, and handmade in Spain, reflecting a commitment to quality and attainability that is synonymous with luxury.

The spring collection is available to shop now at Deseri.com.

About DESERI

Led by the belief that every woman deserves to experience the rewards of premium quality design, DESERI presents a line of signature handbags and accessories that are at once timelessly elegant and undeniably of-the-moment. Handmade in Spain, each handbag is intended as a work of art that reflects the skill of the artesian and the eye of the designer. With a deep appreciation and a commitment to quality, founder, Deseri Kelley, has created a brand that is the embodiment of luxury made accessible. After a successful career in education, Deseri took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream of starting her own Black female-owned business. Today, DESERI stands as a representation of all women, promising the versatility and functionality that the roles of a modern woman demand.

