DESERI Selected as a Feature Brand at the 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gift Lounge

"This event celebrates excellence and diversity in the arts, and being part of such a monumental occasion aligns perfectly with DESERI's mission to empower and uplift women through luxury fashion." - Founder, Deseri Kelley Post this

"I am truly honored to be featured at the 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gifting Lounge," says Founder Deseri Kelley. "This event celebrates excellence and diversity in the arts, and being part of such a monumental occasion aligns perfectly with DESERI's mission to empower and uplift women through luxury fashion."

Known for its luxurious yet accessible handbags, DESERI offers a curated selection of leather handbags that blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication. From chic clutches like the DIVA, to statement totes such as the MAYA, DESERI caters to the taste of fashion-forward individuals who look for artistry and attention to detail in each design. Each piece is meticulously crafted from the finest materials including carefully selected leathers, and handmade in Spain, reflecting a commitment to quality and attainability that is synonymous with luxury.

"Being part of the NAACP Image Awards® has reinforced DESERI's commitment to redefining luxury fashion," says Founder Deseri Kelley. "This experience highlights the importance of inclusivity in our industry, and we are proud to share the DESERI vision with an audience that values empowerment and quality in design."

The 56th NAACP Image Awards® took place on February 22, 2025, honoring the outstanding achievements of people of color in television, motion pictures, music, and literature during the 2024 calendar year, with the Official Celebrity Gift Suite serving as an exclusive experience for attendees. As DESERI continues to redefine luxury with its exquisite designs and commitment to excellence, this collaboration marks another milestone in the brand's journey.

About DESERI

DESERI is a symbol of empowerment for all women, offering versatile, functional designs that meet the demands of modern life. Guided by the belief that every woman deserves the luxury of premium craftsmanship, DESERI presents a collection of signature handbags and accessories that are both timelessly elegant and fashion-forward. Handmade in Spain, each piece is a work of art, reflecting the skill of the artisan and the vision of the designer. With a commitment to quality and an appreciation for refined luxury, founder Deseri Kelley has created a brand that makes sophisticated, high-end fashion accessible to all.

Media Contact

RAGDOLL PR, [email protected]

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE RAGDOLL PR