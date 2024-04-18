DESERI TO OPEN FIRST POP-UP STORE AT GALLERIA DALLAS

Online Luxury Handbag Company Expands to Brick-and-Mortar, Marking Significant Growth for the Black-Owned Business

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DESERI, the signature luxury handbag line that has experienced remarkable success as an online retailer since its establishment in 2022, is stepping into brick-and-mortar retail with its inaugural pop-up store located inside Galleria Dallas. The grand opening will take place on May 3rd, 2024, marking a significant milestone for DESERI founder, Deseri Kelley, who is proud to open the first Black woman-owned luxury handbag store in this iconic shopping destination.

Known for its luxurious yet accessible handbags, DESERI offers a curated selection of exquisite leather handbags that blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication. From chic clutches like the MICHELE, to statement totes such as the MAYA, DESERI caters to the taste of fashion-forward individuals who look for artistry and attention to detail in each design. Each piece is meticulously crafted from the finest materials including carefully selected leathers, and handmade in Spain. Every piece reflects a commitment to quality and attainability that is synonymous with luxury.

"Building upon the success of serving customers through the online DESERI platform, we have identified a remarkable opportunity to extend the DESERI experience to our customers." says Founder Deseri Kelley. "We are thrilled to bring DESERI's offerings to the Dallas community, especially in a shopping destination as premier as Galleria Dallas."

DESERI Handbags are no stranger to the public eye, having attracted fashion enthusiasts, actresses and celebrities such as Lala Anthony, Gabrielle Union, Tina Knowles, Jessica Alba, Sophia Vergara, Christina Aguilera, Winnie Harlow, and many more influential figures.

Deseri states, "We will immerse our guests in the DESERI experience like never before. From exclusive limited-edition collections to personalized V.I.P. shopping experiences, we are dedicated to providing unparalleled service and firsthand access to the brand."

The grand opening to the public begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd. Located at Galleria Dallas at 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX, 75240, the DESERI storefront will be located on level 1 between the Westin Galleria and North Italia entrances in Galleria Dallas alongside other large luxury retailers.

DESERI will be open to shoppers Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About DESERI:

DESERI Store is led by the belief that every woman deserves to experience the reward of premium quality design, DESERI presents a line of signature handbags that are at once timelessly elegant and undeniably of-the-moment. Handmade in Spain with carefully selected leathers, each of our pieces is intended as a work of art that reflects the skill of the artisan and the eye of the designer.

