Desert Essence Highlights Botanical Solutions as Consumers Turn to Natural Oral Care

"Consumers are recognizing that oral care isn't just about a bright smile - it's part of whole-body health," said Sharon Paguio, Desert Essence's head of marketing. "We've built the Desert Essence oral care collection on the power of botanicals that work in harmony with the body, offering a clean, effective alternative to conventional formulas."

A pioneer in natural personal care for more than 40 years, Desert Essence blends ethically sourced botanicals with environmentally responsible practices. Its oral care product line offers options that are fluoride-free, gluten-free, or alcohol-free, and are formulated with Eco-Harvest® Tea Tree Oil, a proprietary ingredient sustainably harvested from Australia.

Desert Essence's line of fluoride-free oral care products includes Tea Tree Oil & Neem Wintergreen Toothpaste, Activated Charcoal Carrageenan-free Toothpaste, and Coconut Oil Dual-Phase Pulling Rinse, as well as Tea Tree Oil Mouthwash with Spearmint and Neem Mouthwash in Cinnamint. Each product is crafted with plant-derived ingredients such as tea tree oil, neem, charcoal, and coconut oil – all long valued for their cleansing and refreshing properties.

Recent trends underscore why Desert Essence's products resonate. Many consumers are avoiding ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and artificial dyes, seeking transparency and simpler formulations. Others are prioritizing products that promote long-term oral wellness, such as supporting enamel strength and maintaining a balanced oral microbiome. In addition, sustainability has become central to purchasing decisions, with increasing interest in recyclable packaging and naturally derived ingredients.

In keeping with its commitment to ingredient integrity and ethical sourcing, Desert Essence is certified cruelty-free through the Leaping Bunny Program, the global gold standard for verifying that no animal testing occurs at any stage of production. That same care extends to the brand's Kids Oral Care Collection, designed to make healthy habits fun and worry-free. The fluoride-free, SLS-free and gluten-free Kids Toothpaste Gels are available in playful Green Apple Watermelon and Tutti Frutti flavors. Gentle on gums yet tough on impurities, these appealing gels help parents feel confident about what goes into their children's daily routines. Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, these formulas reflect Desert Essence's belief that oral care should nurture both well-being and kindness from the very first smile.

"National Dental Hygiene Day reminds us that small, consistent choices - like choosing thoughtfully crafted natural products - can have a lasting impact on our health," said Paguio. "Desert Essence is proud to support hygienists and consumers alike in maintaining vibrant, holistic oral wellness."

Desert Essence's oral care line is available for purchase online atwww.desertessence.com, www.amazon.com, and at select retailers nationwide.

Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, "a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits." Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence's body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.

