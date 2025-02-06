Desert-Inspired Hydration: Desert Essence Leads 'Farm-to-Face' Beauty Trend

Almost all of the Desert Essence products in our vast portfolio include natural oils and hydrating oils, from coconut to jojoba and manuka oils, that are Vegan, NON-GMO and Cruelty-free, among other certifications Post this

Jojoba oil is also enjoying exponential growth as product manufacturers scramble to develop new innovations that appeal to consumers looking for botanical skin and hair care. Jojoba is also extremely shelf-stable and resistant to high temperatures. The jojoba market is expected to expand from about $245M in 2021 to about $351M in 2027 (3). Desert Essence discovered the magic of jojoba years ago and has continued to employ it in a number of its products, including its recently launched Moisturizing Ceramide Cream and Moisturizing Ceramide Cleanser. Formulated to deliver deep hydration and nourishment, they are infused with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, AHA, and jojoba oil to replenish moisture and support the skin's natural barrier.

The global shea butter market size was estimated at USD 2,412.4 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030 (4). This growth is largely driven by rising demand for natural and organic skincare products, with shea butter recognized for its moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. The beauty and personal care sector, in particular, is a key consumer, spurred by demand for eco-friendly, sustainable ingredients. A number of Desert Essence products − from its popular line of body butters to lip balms and hand and body lotions − contain shea butter as a complement to other hydrating oils.

"Desert Essence's legacy lies in using nutrient-rich desert botanicals to inspire its ever-expanding innovation," says Sharon Paguio, vice president of marketing. "The 'hydration market in the skincare and haircare industry is always thirsty for more. Almost all of the Desert Essence products in our vast portfolio include natural oils and hydrating oils, from coconut to jojoba and manuka oils, that are Vegan, NON-GMO, and Cruelty-free, among other certifications," she notes.

Desert Essence's products are available for purchase online at www.desertessence.com and at select retailers nationwide.

Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, "a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits." Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence's body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.

1) Becker. (n.d.). 7 Biggest Skincare Trends That'll Dominate 2025 | Dermstore. Retrieved from https://www.dermstore.com.

2) Ltd, C. M. I. P. (2023, March 16). Coconut products market size and trends. Coherent Market Insights. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/coconut-products-market-2562/market-size-and-trends

3) Jojoba Oil Market: Industry Trends and Forecast to 2032: [117 pages]. SOUTHEAST. (n.d.-a). https://southeast.newschannelnebraska.com/story/52221497/jojoba-oil-market-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2032-117-pages

4) Shea butter market size and share: Industry Report, 2030. Shea Butter Market Size And Share | Industry Report, 2030. (n.d.). https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/shea-butter-market

Media Contact

Sarah Eykyn, Desert Essence, 1 2052396445, [email protected], www.desertessence.com

SOURCE Desert Essence