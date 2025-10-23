Desert Land Group Opens Toy Shack Storage in Bullhead City, AZ

"Our partnership with the Desert Land Group started in 2018," said Hamish Bell, CEO of Forge. "Since then, we've had the privilege of collaborating on the design & construction of each of their storage developments. We are especially proud of this one, which was completed months ahead of schedule." Post this

123 units of various sizes, ranging from small to large to accommodate all needs – from 14′–22′ wide units with depths up to 60′

Full digital access control

Advanced security features: 24/7 surveillance and controlled access for peace of mind

Climate-controlled units to protect valuable items from extreme weather conditions

Convenient location: easy access from major highways and thoroughfares

"Our partnership with the Desert Land Group started back in 2018," said Hamish Bell, CEO of Forge. "Since then, we've had the privilege of collaborating on the design and construction of each of their storage developments from the ground up. We are especially proud of this one, which was completed months ahead of schedule."

"We're proud to bring a new level of storage innovation to Bullhead City," said Luke Still, Owner/Developer at Toy Shack Storage. "From boats and RVs to classic cars, our facility offers the space, safety, and service that meet the unique needs of this community."

About Toy Shack Storage

Toy Shack is dedicated to providing new and innovative storage solutions in Arizona and other locations in the US. Founded by Luke Still and Mychal Gorden, who have over 10 years of experience in the boat and RV storage business, Toy Shack combines industry expertise with a commitment to customer satisfaction, security, and sustainability. The team's knowledge and passion for storage solutions drive the company's mission to innovate in the storage industry.

For more information, please visit toyshackstorage.com.

About Desert Land Group

Headquartered in Lake Havasu, Arizona, and founded in 2014 by two real estate, design, and development professionals, Mychal Gorden and Luke Still, Desert Land Group has become an all-inclusive development and real estate service for clients around Arizona and the desert Southwest. With over 40 years of combined experience in the desert Southwest, Mychal and Luke have collaborated on various land acquisition and development projects for clients since 2001.

For more information, please visit https://desertlandgroup.com/.

About Forge Building Company

Founded in 2007 by veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a leading expert and provider of comprehensive steel building solutions. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio exceeding 500 projects and 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company remains privately owned and headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Porter, Forge Building Company, 1 949-307-3737, [email protected], forgebuildings.com

SOURCE Forge Building Company