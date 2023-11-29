Design Executive Council Introduces East Coast Hub in New York City

"Corporate design leaders have a unique opportunity to significantly impact corporate, business and functional strategies. Our powerhouse network of design executives enables them to exchange knowledge, forge community and advocate for design leadership." Gordon Ching, DXC founder & CEO. Post this

"Our research has shown us the power of centralizing and bringing the design industry's top leaders together. Corporate design leaders have the unique opportunity to significantly impact corporate, business and functional strategies. Our powerhouse network of design executives enables them to exchange knowledge, forge community and advocate for design leadership, further enabling them to advance their impact," said Gordon Ching, DXC founder & CEO.

Christina Goldschmidt, VP, Product Design at Warner Music Group and DXC Board Advisor, said that as the hub of business and culture, New York City was the next logical step for DXC's expansion.

"In-person connections are crucial for fostering a strong culture; knowledge sharing; and supporting our members' careers and well-being as they tackle challenging roles. Our East Coast members can further DXC's mission to advance strategic design leadership in business and society," Goldschmidt said.

For additional information about DXC membership, exclusively for corporate design executives, visit https://www.designexecutivecouncil.com/membership

About Design Executive Council: Design Executive Council (DXC) is a private, members-only network tailored to serve influential corporate design executives. DXC's mission is to advance strategic design leadership to the highest levels of business and society. Council members represent such companies as Adobe, Capital One, CNN, JPMorgan Chase, Cisco, Getty Images, Gopuff, Khosla Ventures, Kite, Medium, Morgan Stanley, SAP, Sephora, SnapLogic, Stark, Target, Toast, Vanta and Warner Music Group.

