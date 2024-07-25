Designatronics Granted New US Patent Supporting its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer and Solution Provider

Designatronics is pleased to announce the award of a new design patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The US patent number US D1,022,683 S, entitled Coupling Device, was issued on April 16, 2024.

HICKSVILLE, Ohio, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designatronics, Inc., a leader in providing comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical engineered solutions through its brands, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), Quality Bearings & Components (QBC), and QTC Metric Gears is pleased to announce the award of a new design patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The US patent number US D1,022,683 S, entitled Coupling Device, was issued on April 16, 2024.

The latest patent strengthens the company's position as an innovator in mechanical design for power transmission and motion control components. Taking a proactive approach to protect and build upon their unique Fairloc hub design the new coupling device eliminates many of the issues associated with traditional fastening methods.

About Designatronics:

Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering and manufacturing are under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D registered, provides mechanical-based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 100,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. Wybur Tools manufactures long-lasting carbide and HSS burs.

