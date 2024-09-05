Designatronics, Inc. Earns another Long Island Top Workplaces Award

It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace on Long Island, but to earn this tribute based on our employee responses makes it even more meaningful. Post this

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace on Long Island, but to earn this tribute based on our employee responses makes it even more meaningful." said Robert Kufner, President and CEO of Designatronics. "As a company, we understand the importance of giving employees a voice in how we meet today's challenges. Creating a work environment that encourages individual involvement, teamwork, learning, and innovation we continue to evolve as a successful organization."

About Designatronics

Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering and manufacturing are under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D registered, provides mechanical-based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 100,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. Wybur Tools manufactures long-lasting carbide and HSS burs. For more information, visit http://www.designatronics.com.

