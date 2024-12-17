Designers vs. Demand: Why Half of Interior Designers are Stressed Over Delivering Custom Designs

"By simplifying and expanding possibilities in the creative process, we help designers turn their ideas and their clients' visions into reality." – Kitt Jones, Roland DGA Business Development and Co-Creation Manager Post this

The biggest theme and biggest challenge were one and the same: a deep desire for consumers to set their homes apart through anything and everything custom. 76% of designers have had most customers ask for everything from custom wallpaper to paint colors and furniture fabric.

While designers find this creative demand exciting, half are stressed over how to deliver quality custom work that meets customer expectations. Today's designers have found traditional supply chains are not yet equipped to accommodate a high volume of custom orders and often lack affordable solutions for unique items like custom wallcoverings. In fact, 85% of designers said they would happily partner with smaller local shops if they had the right technology to bring these custom visions to life.

"Our mission is to empower designers to bring their visions to life through innovative printing solutions," said Kitt Jones, Business Development and Co-Creation Manager at Roland DGA. "By simplifying and expanding possibilities in the creative process, we help designers turn their ideas and their clients' visions into reality. We are excited to see what designers will accomplish with DG DIMENSE and this cutting-edge approach to printing. The Dimense solution is an evolution and expansion to how surface art is created, which allows a new era of possibilities for the décor and surface design markets."

It's About the Look and Feel

Additional trends explored in the report include texture and color. Gone are the days when the only "texture" you see in a home are the dreaded popcorn ceilings. Instead, they're replaced by the 45% of designers who have sourced textured wallpaper and/or paintings to add dimension and interest to their clients' walls. In fact, 96% of designers are seeing a shift in preferences from minimalist and clean lines to designs that incorporate bold fabrics, layered patterns, and mixed materials.

Social media has also motivated consumers to use real-life inspiration to find the colors they most want to feature in their homes. "When you hire your designer for your home, you want something special, but it's easy to latch onto that Pinterest board and want exactly what you see. This is really where it challenges a designer to get creative with balancing originality with timeless design, and the rapidly evolving trends the client sees on social media," said Laurie Laizure (@InteriorDesignCommunity), Founder of Interior Design Community.

Designers are feeling the outside world's impact on interior design in other ways too, "From my perspective, minimalism was a really big thing, maybe five, six years ago, because the world was very different. When clients went home they wanted peace, and to quiet the noise –they wanted just natural, easy, breath of fresh air, design," said Shavonda Gardner (@SGardnerStyle), Founder of SG Style. "Since 2020, we're no longer getting that daily dose of escapism from leaving our house to go to an office, so clients are craving more color and texture within their home design."

In addition to the survey, Roland DGA hosted an industry creative workshop event in early November, known as a Level Up Lab, bringing together notable interior design minds. Many of the trends, pain points, and possible solutions discussed amongst these industry experts were woven into this report, ensuring a wide variety of interpretations and approaches to the data were included. At the event, these industry influencers were able to share their experiences and discuss at the Orange County Museum of Art, followed by a tour and demonstration of Roland DGA's exciting new DG DIMENSE printing technology, where they were able to see their very own wallpaper designs printed in front of them.

