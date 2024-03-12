Designing Futures: FWH Associates and Feltz & Frizzell Architects, LLC Unite for Progress

FWH Associates and Feltz & Frizzell Architects, LLC Announce Strategic Partnership
TOMS RIVER, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FWH Associates, P.A., a prominent engineering consulting firm based in Toms River, NJ, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with esteemed architectural firm Feltz & Frizzell Architects, LLC, headquartered in Point Pleasant. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, enhancing their capabilities and expanding the range of services offered to clients.
Since its inception in 1989, FWH Associates has provided clients in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania with the highest level of expertise in Engineering, Surveying, Planning, Landscape Architecture, Capital Reserve Planning, and Inspection services. The firm delivers innovative solutions for residential and commercial projects, from initial investigations to full-scale design and execution.
"We're excited to welcome Feltz & Frizzell Architects to the FWH family," said Lee Webb, L.L.A, P.P., Founding Principal and President of FWH Associates. "This partnership signifies our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to our clients, integrating architecture seamlessly into our suite of services."
Under this acquisition, Verity Frizzell will assume the key leadership role of Principal of Architecture within FWH Associates, contributing her expertise and guiding the architectural division's growth.
"We are delighted to join forces with FWH Associates," said Frizzell. "This partnership presents exciting opportunities to leverage our collective strengths and deliver innovative, client-focused solutions."
The integration of Feltz & Frizzell Architects, LLC into FWH Associates enriches the firm's offerings, providing clients with access to a comprehensive range of services including engineering, surveying, planning, landscape architecture, construction inspection, community association reserve planning and budgeting, architecture, as well as environmental services.
For those interested in learning more about FWH Associates and staying up to date with the firm, please visit Facebook.com/FWHassociates.
About FWH Associates
FWH Associates is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm specializing in engineering, planning, surveying, landscape architecture, construction inspection, community association reserve planning and budgeting, and architecture, as well as environmental services. For more information about FWH Associates, please call 732-797-3100 or visit FWHAssociates.com.
Media Contact
Allison Brown, FWH Associates, 732-292-2400, [email protected], https://FWHAssociates.com
SOURCE FWH Associates
