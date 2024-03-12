Designing Futures: FWH Associates and Feltz & Frizzell Architects, LLC Unite for Progress

"This partnership signifies our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to our clients, integrating architecture seamlessly into our suite of services," stated Lee Webb, L.L.A., P.P., Founding Principal and President of FWH Associates. Post this

"We're excited to welcome Feltz & Frizzell Architects to the FWH family," said Lee Webb, L.L.A, P.P., Founding Principal and President of FWH Associates. "This partnership signifies our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to our clients, integrating architecture seamlessly into our suite of services."

Under this acquisition, Verity Frizzell will assume the key leadership role of Principal of Architecture within FWH Associates, contributing her expertise and guiding the architectural division's growth.

"We are delighted to join forces with FWH Associates," said Frizzell. "This partnership presents exciting opportunities to leverage our collective strengths and deliver innovative, client-focused solutions."

The integration of Feltz & Frizzell Architects, LLC into FWH Associates enriches the firm's offerings, providing clients with access to a comprehensive range of services including engineering, surveying, planning, landscape architecture, construction inspection, community association reserve planning and budgeting, architecture, as well as environmental services.

