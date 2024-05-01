Designing Patient-Centric Trials on a Budget: A Quantitative Framework, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By sharing clear examples, they will illustrate ways to ensure that critical study aspects are not only accounted for, but balanced against patient burden, site burden and cost. Post this

This webinar will provide a clear framework and methodology to optimize the design of clinical trials to achieve key outcomes in resource-constrained environments. The expert speakers will demonstrate how a study design and authoring solution can be invaluable. By sharing clear examples, they will illustrate ways to ensure that critical study aspects are not only accounted for, but balanced against patient burden, site burden and cost.

They will also show how the Faro Health solution can help study teams navigate these competing considerations with the benefit of metrics and analytics presented in real time to make informed study design decisions. Furthermore, they will show how the use of a digital protocol design and authoring tool allows users to understand the criticality of study design variables and weigh those against cost and complexity to support decisions as development programs are implemented.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into a study design and authoring solution that can help in ensuring an effective and patient-centric trial design.

Join featured speakers Todd Georgieff, Digital Protocol Consultant and Scott Chetham, Co-Founder & CEO, Faro Health Inc., for the live webinar on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 3pm EDT (12pm PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Designing Patient-Centric Trials on a Budget: A Quantitative Framework.

