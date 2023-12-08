Designit's Christine Pizzo on Why People Identify With Brands That Fulfill on Their Promise [DesignRush Spotlight]

DesignRush interviewed Designit's Christine Pizzo on how she has navigated leadership roles in the design industry, whether AI will deplete the need for design jobs, and what it takes to create a good brand.

"Brand identity goes beyond mere aesthetics in today's world," says Christine. "Consumers are increasingly aligning themselves with brands that fulfill their promises and resonate with their values. It's not just about an eye-catching logo anymore, but about a comprehensive experience that a brand offers through various touchpoints like reviews and social media presence."

Highlights of our interview with Christine include:

A great design involves implementing analytics to assess whether it contributed to KPIs like revenue growth or increased consumer trust

Design is starting to be recognized in everything - from physical product design to customer service experience, memorable moments and social media tone

Use ChatGPT to create a brief for a problem, and then use that answer as a baseline of what your company has to elevate against

