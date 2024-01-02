Designmc Ltd works with Harley Academy to elevate aesthetics education with the launch of a cutting-edge Headless CMS website

In November 2023, Designmc completed and proudly launched the state-of-the-art Headless Content Management System (CMS) website for Harley Academy, the UK's leading aesthetics training provider.

WARWICKSHIRE, England, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In November 2023, Designmc completed and proudly launched the state-of-the-art Headless Content Management System (CMS) website for Harley Academy, the UK's leading aesthetics training provider.

The ground breaking platform seamlessly integrates with multiple market-leading middleware solutions, including; Enterprise level Hubspot, Stripe, Sanity, NextJS, Totara LMS and Typeform, and sets a new standard in the aesthetics training industry by revolutionizing the educational experience for the students.

Designed and digitally built by the team at Designmc, Harley Academy's new Headless CMS website marks a significant advancement in delivering a highly sophisticated and intuitive educational journey. By integrating seamlessly with various middleware platforms with complex API's, the website ensures a cohesive and efficient learning environment for students, offering unparalleled access to resources and tools.

The decision to adopt a Headless CMS reflects Harley Academy's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology in the aesthetics industry. Unlike traditional CMS solutions, a Headless CMS decouples the backend content management from the frontend presentation layer. This enables Harley Academy to provide a dynamic and adaptable system for students, with a digital solution that performs optimally and is future-proofed for the business' ongoing future innovations and expansions.

Matthew Case, Agency owner at Designmc Ltd, added "It has been a long and, at times, very challenging, but ultimately hugely rewarding project experience for everyone involved. Harley Academy's commitment to elevating the standards and shaping the future of aesthetics training is inspirational and, it has been a genuine pleasure to work with a client that embraces new thinking and innovation".

To view the Harley Academy website, visit www.harleyacademy.com.

About Designmc Ltd

Designmc is a fast-growing full-service agency based in the Midlands. With a multi-skilled team, the agency provides a comprehensive range of services, including Consultancy, Branding, Website design and build, Marketing, Digital Marketing (SEO and PPC), Animation and Video Production.

The team at Designmc are proud to have worked with an eclectic variety of clients from a wide range of industry sectors, helping businesses from SMEs to Large Organisations to evolve, grow and maximise their revenues.

To discover more about Designmc, visit their website at www.designmc.co.uk or, for an informal chat call the team on 01926 754038 or, email them at [email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Case, Designmc, 44 01926 754038, [email protected], https://designmc.org

SOURCE Designmc