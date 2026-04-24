DesignO Launches Advanced B2B Web-to-Print Solution for Corporate Printers and Franchise Businesses

New B2B corporate portal and franchise management module in DesignO 2.6 give enterprise print businesses and multi-location brands the tools to serve structured clients and manage distributed operations from one platform.

AHMEDABAD, India, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignNBuy, a web-to-print software company, announced the release of DesignO 2.6, which includes two purpose-built additions for business-to-business and franchise print operations. The new B2B Web-to-Print Corporate Portal and the Franchise Management Module give print businesses a structured platform to serve corporate clients and manage multi-location networks from a single dashboard.

Print businesses serving large organizations and franchise networks face a set of challenges that standard web-to-print platforms are not built to handle. Managing print orders across departments, keeping brand assets consistent across franchise locations, and giving teams the right level of access without losing central control are problems that become harder as a business grows. DesignO 2.6 addresses these challenges directly with tools built for both corporate and franchise print environments.

A Dedicated Print Portal for Every Corporate Client

The B2B Web-to-Print Module in DesignO 2.6 allows print service providers to create fully branded, individual B2B web to print storefronts for each of their corporate clients. Instead of directing all clients to the same generic storefront, printers can set up separate portals tailored to each company's branding, product catalog, and ordering rules. Employees at each corporate organization can log in and place print orders directly through their company portal, without the need for back-and-forth emails or manual coordination with the print team.

Department-Based User Management and Role-Based Access

Corporate clients often have multiple departments or branch locations, each with its own printing needs and budget. DesignO 2.6 allows that internal structure to be reflected directly inside the portal:

Printers or brand managers can create departments or locations within a company and assign responsible users to each one.

Role-based access controls determine what each user can view, order, or change within the portal.

Department heads can be assigned to oversee their team's ordering activity and track usage.

Order history can be viewed and reported per department or location, giving both the printer and the corporate client full visibility into print spend.

Centralized Template Control and Credit-Based Purchasing

Brand managers and print administrators retain full control over what employees can order and how they can customize it. Templates and products are configured centrally, so employees work only with approved assets. The portal enforces brand consistency by design, allowing only the customization that has been explicitly permitted. The B2B module also supports credit-based purchasing, allowing departments to draw from a pre-approved budget rather than processing individual payments for each order.

Franchise Print Business Management from a Single Dashboard

DesignO 2.6 also introduces dedicated support for print businesses operating as franchise networks. The new Franchise Management Module gives the master owner a single dashboard to oversee all franchise locations, whether a network has five outlets or fifty.

The module is built around a two-tier dashboard structure. The Master Owner Dashboard gives the franchise brand's central team full visibility across all locations, including the ability to monitor orders, enforce brand standards, and manage the product and template library that all franchise units draw from. Each franchise unit also has its own individual dashboard, giving local managers the tools they need to run their day-to-day operations without depending on the central team.

Scaling a Franchise Network Without Adding Administrative Overhead

Adding a new franchise location to the system does not require building a separate platform or duplicating configuration work. The new store inherits the master owner's settings, templates, and product catalog from day one and can be given its own dashboard and access permissions in a matter of minutes. For print brands looking to grow their franchise network, this is a meaningful operational advantage: the platform grows with the business without requiring a proportional increase in management overhead.

Business Impact for Corporate and Franchise Print Businesses

Manual involvement in corporate order processing is significantly reduced, freeing the print team to focus on production.

Brand consistency is maintained across every order placed through the portal, protecting the corporate client's identity.

Full visibility and governance across all franchise locations from one central dashboard.

Local franchise stores operate independently without creating inconsistency or management overhead for the central team.

New franchise locations can be onboarded quickly, with minimal setup effort required.

"Corporate and franchise print businesses have always had to work around the limitations of standard web-to-print platforms. DesignO 2.6 changes that. We have built the B2B portal and franchise module to match the way these businesses actually run, with structured workflows, clear ownership at every level, and the ability to grow without losing control."

Team DesignNBuy

Availability

The B2B Web-to-Print Corporate Portal and the Franchise Management Module are available now as part of the DesignO 2.6 release. Both features work with DesignO's existing integrations across Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce, giving businesses the flexibility to build their corporate or franchise print operation on the eCommerce platform that suits them best.

Print businesses interested in learning more about the B2B or franchise capabilities in DesignO 2.6 can read the official announcement article here: Introducing DesignO 2.6: What's New and What's Improved

About DesignNBuy

DesignNBuy is a web-to-print software company that builds tools for print businesses of all sizes. Its flagship product, DesignO, is a full-featured web-to-print platform that includes an online design studio, product management, order processing, and integrations with major eCommerce platforms. DesignO is used by print companies around the world to run and grow their businesses.

Media Contact

Abhishek Agarwal, DesignNBuy WebToPrint Pvt Ltd., 1 347-647-9799, [email protected], https://www.designnbuy.com/

SOURCE DesignNBuy WebToPrint Pvt Ltd.