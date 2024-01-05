DesignRush Announces January 2024 Rankings of the Top IT Companies

Global spending on IT services is presumed to hit the USD 5 trillion mark in 2024. DesignRush ranks the top IT service companies that help firms build and enhance their IT infrastructures.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista reports that businesses worldwide spent USD 4.7 trillion on IT devices, software, systems, and services. In 2024, global spending is expected to hit USD 5.1 trillion, which implies the growing demand for informational technology infrastructures across the globe.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, ranks the top IT services companies that provide sturdy and reliable IT infrastructure and systems to organizations.

The top IT services companies in January are:

Indium Software - indiumsoftware.com Reload Mode - reloadmode.com EAC Enterprises, LLC - eac-enterprises.com Priceless Consulting - pricelessconsulting.com Finture - finture.com Porat - porat.dev Alwa Perú SA - alwaperu.pe The VP Techno Labs International - vptechnolabs.com Phose Tech - phostech.co.za My Computer Guy LLC - getmcg.com

Brands can explore the top IT services companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

