DesignRush Announces the Top Branding Companies in May 2024

78% of consumers form lasting brand attachments after their first purchase, reinforcing the importance of effective branding strategies from the get-go. DesignRush highlights the best branding companies known for crafting identities and stories that cultivate long-term customer loyalty.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Edelman Trust Barometer reveals that brand loyalty often begins after the first purchase, which shows that effective branding resonates at the point of sale and continues to engage and satisfy customers to nurture lasting loyalty.

Recognizing the impact of continuous brand engagement, DesignRush, a premier B2B marketplace, has selected the leading branding agencies today. These firms are adept at developing powerful brand stories and experiences – from well-designed promotional materials to tailored digital journeys.

The top branding companies in May are:

1. Belgrav - belgrav.pl

2. Erich Brechbuhl - erichbrechbuhl.ch

3. Sugoi - sugoi.solutions

4. ColorJar - colorjar.com

5. Red Shark Digital - redsharkdigital.com

6. binaery - binaery.com

7. Creanso - creanso.com

8. Studio Exon - studioexon.co.uk

9. Sol Consultores - solconsultores.com.mx

10. Red Feather Solutions UK - redfeathersolutions.co.uk

11. digiFOX Technologies - digifoxtech.com

12. Studio Kanu - studiokanu.com

13. Allinclusive - new.allinclusive.agency

14. Puneet Sakhuja - puneet.ae

15. Tequila - tequila.ae

16. XAXs Corps - xaxscorps.com

17. Team Waters - team-waters.com

18. Bängeri - bangeri.com

19. Studio CEL B.V. - studiocel.nl

20. Blaze Creative - blazecreative.co.uk

21. wevisualise. - wevisualise.co.uk

22. Marquet Media, LLC - marquet.company

23. Intelligent Arts - intelligentarts.co

24. Littlestudio - littlestudioagency.com

Brands can explore the top branding companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

