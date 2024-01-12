DesignRush Announces the Top Digital Marketing Agencies in January 2024

Digital ad spending is expected to grow by almost 9% in 2024. DesignRush reveals the top digital marketing agencies that help businesses reach relevant audiences via online platforms.
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, ad spending on digital channels will amount to $740.3 billion in 2024, a bump from 2023's $679.7 billion, for a growth of around 8.9%. This implies that marketers will continue to use digital channels in greater amount in the coming year and that the importance of digital marketing will remain undisputed.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies, reveals the best digital marketing companies that help businesses leverage the advantages of online advertising to connect with their target audiences.
The top digital marketing agencies in January are:
1. 108 Degrees - 108degrees.com
2. Solutions 8 - sol8.com
3. Teranga Digital Marketing - terangadigitalmarketing.com
4. POLARcreō - polarcreo.com
5. Openthrive - openthrive.com
6. Midable - midable.it
7. Heinrich Marketing - heinrich-marketing.de
8. webiocreatives ltd - webiocreatives.uk
9. Mane Street Marketing, LLC - manestreetmarketing.com
10. ER Social Marketing, LLC - ersocialmarketing.com
11. IT Max Lab - itmaxlab.com
12. ICG | Creative & Marketing - independentscreativegroup.com
13. Esparta digital - espartadigital.com
14. The Short Media - theshortmedia.com
15. Minto Thailand - mintosea.com
16. Dental Max Solutions - dentalmaxsolutions.com
17. KBC | Knowledge Based Consulting Incorporated - knowledgebasedconsulting.ca
18. Papa Pelada Agency - papapelada.com
19. Gazu Technology - gazutechnology.com
20. Portuguese Content - portuguesecontent.com
21. Royal Digital Agency - royaldigitalagency.com
22. Digitally Marketed - digitallymarketed.com
23. Pair'd Up! - pairdupsocial.com
24. Muchow Marketing - muchowmarketing.com
25. La Marcaderia - lamarcaderia.com
26. Aj Digital Marketing Group - ajdigitalmarketinggroup.com
27. Mostodigital - mostodigital.com
