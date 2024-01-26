DesignRush Announces the Top Digital Marketing Agencies of January 2024

Digital advertising spending will surpass the $900 billion mark in 2028. DesignRush reveals the top digital marketing agencies that help businesses reach their relevant audiences on a variety of online platforms and channels.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, businesses will spend $900.34 billion on digital advertising by 2028 – a massive increase from $638.77 billion in 2023. This sharp rise in digital advertising budgets implies the growing need for digital marketing specialists' services.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies, listed the top digital marketing companies that help businesses advertise to their target audiences on various online platforms.

The top digital marketing agencies in January are:

  1. Lamattina Marketing Digital - lamattinadigital.com.br
  2. Gabriëlla Media - gabriellamedia.nl
  3. Synmek Ltd. - synmek.com
  4. Premier Marketing - premiermarketingus.com
  5. LMNts Marketing - marketingfunnel.website
  6. Tequila - tequila.ae
  7. In Motion Marketing - inmotionmktg.com
  8. Centaur Interactive - centaurinteractive.com
  9. Empirican Digital - empirican.com
  10. AST & Partners - agreatnewwebsite.com
  11. Puneet Sakhuja - puneet.ae
  12. GIO Design Studio - giodesignstudio.com
  13. Technocratiq Digital - technocratiq.com
  14. Aurora-Media - aurora-media.co.uk
  15. Optimized Webmedia - optimizedwebmedia.com
  16. SYMVOLT - symvolt.com
  17. Ernst Media - ernstmedia.co
  18. Agência Somos6 - agenciasomos6.com
  19. RizeUp Marketing - rizeupmarketing.com
  20. Rankin PR - rankinpr.com
  21. XAXs Corps - xaxscorps.com
  22. The Hub Ops - thehubops.com
  23. AdToBox - adtobox.com
  24. AI Dental Edge - aidentaledge.com
  25. Blackstone Consultancy - blst.one
  26. MKC Agency - mkcagency.com
  27. PRETO BUSINESS - pretobusiness.com
  28. Beacon Book Writing - beaconbookwriting.co.uk
  29. Marodon - marodon.media
  30. Zif Agency - zifagency.com

Brands can explore the top digital marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

