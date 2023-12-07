DesignRush Announces the Top Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing Agencies in December 2023

Digital advertising increases brand awareness by 80%. DesignRush reveals the top digital marketing agencies that help businesses reach qualified prospects via digital channels.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to TechJury, digital ads can increase brand awareness by 80%. The immense potential of digital marketing to elevate brands to new levels of brand recognition and audience reach cannot be understated.

DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best digital marketing and social media marketing agencies that help brands maximize their digital platforms and channels and attract more online engagement.

The top digital marketing agencies in December are:

1. Social Driver - socialdriver.com

2. Mage H.D. - magehd.com

3. Sooner Marketing Solutions - soonermarketingsolutions.com

4. Pulsap - pulsap.es

5. Socialprise - socialprise.me

6. BD Solutions - bd-solutions.it

7. Communication Web - communicationweb.fr

8. AdValue - advalue.online

9. Notion Marketing - notionmarketing.gr

10. Half Circles Media - halfcircles.in

11. VXC Express - vxcexpress.com

12. Corner Marketing - cornermarketing.com.au

13. Digilancers Group - digilancersgroup.org

14. MacGyver Marketing - macgyvermarketing.com

The top social media marketing agencies in December are:

1. Webzin Infotech - webzin.in

2. Socialkeys - socialkeys.online

Brands can explore the top digital marketing and top social media marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

