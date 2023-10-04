DesignRush Announces the Top Software Development Companies in October

Enterprise application software revenue is set to reach $479 billion globally in 2026. DesignRush released the top custom software development companies that help firms stay innovative and sustain growth.
MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global revenue for enterprise application software is forecasted to reach $479 billion by 2026, according to Statista. This reinforces the role of software development in various business domains, enabling growth and maintaining competitiveness across industries.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best custom software development companies that help enterprises accelerate sales and foster long-term business growth.
The top custom software development companies in October are:
1. Intellectsoft - intellectsoft.net
Expertise: Enterprise Software Development, App Development, QA & Testing, and more
2. RisingMax - risingmax.com
Expertise: Web Development, IT Consulting, Custom Software Development, and more
3. Joombooz - joombooz.com
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Digital Marketing, and more
4. IntexSoft - intexsoft.com
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more
5. Andolasoft - andolasoft.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Enterprise Software Development, Web Development, and more
6. GetWidget - getwidget.dev
Expertise: App Development, Flutter Development, eCommerce Development, and more
7. WebMob Technologies - webmobtech.com
Expertise: Software Development, Quality Assurance, IT Consulting, and more
8. All-Tech Systems & Co - alltsnetwork.com
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Enterprise Security, and more
9. Qualitance - qualitance.com
Expertise: Softwar Development, Fintech Development, UI/UX Design, and more
10. Wolfpack Digital - wolfpack-digital.com
Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, Quality Assurance, and more
11. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, eCommerce Development, and more
12. Code Poets - codepoets.it
Expertise: Staff Augmentation, Biotech Software Development, IT Services, and more
13. Webcom Systems - webcomsystems.com.au
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Graphic Design, Software Development, and more
14. CleverDev Software - cleverdevsoftware.com
Expertise: Healthcare Software Consulting, eCommerce Development, IT Consulting, and more
15. Leobit - leobit.com
Expertise: Embedded Software Development, Software Architecture Design, Dedicated Team, and more
16. Protovo Solutions - protovosolutions.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Software Development, Quality Assurance, and more
17. 3SStudio - 3sstudio.com
Expertise: Software Development, IT Strategy, Technology Consulting, and more
18. RootQuotient - rootquotient.com
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Custom Software Development, and more
19. BrainerHub Solutions - brainerhub.com
Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more
20. Proven ROI - provenroi.com
Expertise: Data Strategy, Marketing Automation, Software Development, and more
21. Internet Soft - internetsoft.com
Expertise: Enterprise Software Development, Blockchain Development, UI/UX Design, and more
22. Ideators - ideatorsdigital.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Software Development, Staff Augmentation, and more
23. Kizzy Consulting - kizzyconsulting.com
Expertise: Salesforce Development, Salesforce Consulting, AppExchange App Development, and more
24. moblers - moblers.com
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Maintenance & Support, and more
25. Webrication - webrication.com
Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, Software Development, and more
26. Albiorix Technology - albiorixtech.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Web Development, App Development, and more
27. D2R Tech - d2rtech.com
Expertise: App Development, Enterprise Software Development, Quality Engineering, and more
28. Co-Foundry - co-foundry.co.za
Expertise: Software Development, CRM Systems, Content Management Systems, and more
29. Kre8ive Partners - kre8ivepartners.com
Expertise: Web Design, Digital Media, Software Development, and more
30. Impala Intech - impalaintech.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Staff Augmentation, UI/UX Design, and more
31. None is the number - noneisthenumber.com
Expertise: Branding, Web Design, Software Development, and more
32. Timspark - timspark.com
Expertise: Software Development, IT Consulting, Dedicated Teams, and more
33. 1artifactware - 1artifactware.com
Expertise: Web Design, Software Development, Discovery Phase, and more
34. Lighthouse Advisory - lighthouse-advisory.io
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Software Development, Business Development, and more
35. Erimi - erimi.agency
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Web Development, Software Development, and more
36. Metwaves Technologies - metwaves.com
Expertise: Software Development, Cloud Solutions, App Development, and more
