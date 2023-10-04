DesignRush Announces the Top Software Development Companies in October

Enterprise application software revenue is set to reach $479 billion globally in 2026. DesignRush released the top custom software development companies that help firms stay innovative and sustain growth.

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global revenue for enterprise application software is forecasted to reach $479 billion by 2026, according to Statista. This reinforces the role of software development in various business domains, enabling growth and maintaining competitiveness across industries.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best custom software development companies that help enterprises accelerate sales and foster long-term business growth.

The top custom software development companies in October are:

1. Intellectsoft - intellectsoft.net

Expertise: Enterprise Software Development, App Development, QA & Testing, and more

2. RisingMax - risingmax.com

Expertise: Web Development, IT Consulting, Custom Software Development, and more

3. Joombooz - joombooz.com

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Digital Marketing, and more

4. IntexSoft - intexsoft.com

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more

5. Andolasoft - andolasoft.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, Enterprise Software Development, Web Development, and more

6. GetWidget - getwidget.dev

Expertise: App Development, Flutter Development, eCommerce Development, and more

7. WebMob Technologies - webmobtech.com

Expertise: Software Development, Quality Assurance, IT Consulting, and more

8. All-Tech Systems & Co - alltsnetwork.com

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Enterprise Security, and more

9. Qualitance - qualitance.com

Expertise: Softwar Development, Fintech Development, UI/UX Design, and more

10. Wolfpack Digital - wolfpack-digital.com

Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, Quality Assurance, and more

11. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, eCommerce Development, and more

12. Code Poets - codepoets.it

Expertise: Staff Augmentation, Biotech Software Development, IT Services, and more

13. Webcom Systems - webcomsystems.com.au

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Graphic Design, Software Development, and more

14. CleverDev Software - cleverdevsoftware.com

Expertise: Healthcare Software Consulting, eCommerce Development, IT Consulting, and more

15. Leobit - leobit.com

Expertise: Embedded Software Development, Software Architecture Design, Dedicated Team, and more

16. Protovo Solutions - protovosolutions.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Software Development, Quality Assurance, and more

17. 3SStudio - 3sstudio.com

Expertise: Software Development, IT Strategy, Technology Consulting, and more

18. RootQuotient - rootquotient.com

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Custom Software Development, and more

19. BrainerHub Solutions - brainerhub.com

Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more

20. Proven ROI - provenroi.com

Expertise: Data Strategy, Marketing Automation, Software Development, and more

21. Internet Soft - internetsoft.com

Expertise: Enterprise Software Development, Blockchain Development, UI/UX Design, and more

22. Ideators - ideatorsdigital.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Software Development, Staff Augmentation, and more

23. Kizzy Consulting - kizzyconsulting.com

Expertise: Salesforce Development, Salesforce Consulting, AppExchange App Development, and more

24. moblers - moblers.com

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Maintenance & Support, and more

25. Webrication - webrication.com

Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, Software Development, and more

26. Albiorix Technology - albiorixtech.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Web Development, App Development, and more

27. D2R Tech - d2rtech.com

Expertise: App Development, Enterprise Software Development, Quality Engineering, and more

28. Co-Foundry - co-foundry.co.za

Expertise: Software Development, CRM Systems, Content Management Systems, and more

29. Kre8ive Partners - kre8ivepartners.com

Expertise: Web Design, Digital Media, Software Development, and more

30. Impala Intech - impalaintech.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Staff Augmentation, UI/UX Design, and more

31. None is the number - noneisthenumber.com

Expertise: Branding, Web Design, Software Development, and more

32. Timspark - timspark.com

Expertise: Software Development, IT Consulting, Dedicated Teams, and more

33. 1artifactware - 1artifactware.com

Expertise: Web Design, Software Development, Discovery Phase, and more

34. Lighthouse Advisory - lighthouse-advisory.io

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Software Development, Business Development, and more

35. Erimi - erimi.agency

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Web Development, Software Development, and more

36. Metwaves Technologies - metwaves.com

Expertise: Software Development, Cloud Solutions, App Development, and more

Brands can explore the top custom software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Rizelle Leano, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush