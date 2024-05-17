DesignRush Highlights the Industry-leading Software Development Companies in May 2024

In 2023, the global IT spending on enterprise software reached approximately $913 billion, marking a growth of 12.4%. DesignRush recognizes the best software development companies renowned for their technical excellence and innovative approaches in this thriving industry.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The enterprise software market is one of the fastest-growing segments within the IT industry. A Statista report shows that it consistently experiences over 10% year-on-year growth rates. This trajectory highlights software developers' critical role in enhancing organizational efficiency and optimizing core business processes. Today's leading software development firms are crucial in crafting advanced solutions that meet businesses' specific needs.

Given the dynamic nature of the software market, DesignRush, a premier B2B marketplace, has identified the top software development agencies. These firms create groundbreaking software solutions — from enterprise applications and advanced analytics platforms to integrated mobile systems.

The top software development companies in May are:

dev.family - dev.family



Big Human - bighuman.com



PRIME IT Web Development - primeit.dev



Intens - intens.rs



KodMatrix - kodmatrix.com



CimpleO - cimpleo.com



Appfur - appfur.com.ng



VirtuTech - virtu-tech.co.za



Talentelgia Technologies PVT - talentelgia.com



MoldStud - moldstud.com



Big Entities - bigentities.com



VentureDive - venturedive.com



AddWebSolution - addwebsolution.com



Anmel - anmel.com



Entrivis Tech Pvt Ltd - entrivistech.com



DI Solutions - disolutions.net



Nectarbits - nectarbits.ca



Hogi - hogi.io



Emvigo Technologies - emvigotech.com



AutoSolve SRL - autosolve.com.ar



Tres Astronautas - tresastronautas.com

Brands can explore the top software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

