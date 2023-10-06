DesignRush Launches American High School Football Team Logo Showdown

Voting opens for the American High School Football Team Logo Showdown between seven US states, starting with Texas.

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush unveils the American High School Football Team Logo Showdown, a competition set to recognize and celebrate the finest high school football team logos across seven US states.

DesignRush is known for recognizing outstanding creatives through Best Design Awards. Building on the popularity of Best Logo Designs, they now put the spotlight on high school football and the emblems that represent each team.

The showdown unfolds in four stages:

Preliminary shortlisting of best team logos

Top 20 logos to be announced per US state

Selection of national Top 7

Final awards for the Top 3 logos

The featured US states are Texas, Florida, Ohio, Georgia, California, Louisiana, and Alabama. Public voting will occur on a dedicated page for each state.

The showdown has kicked off with Texas this week. Vote for the shortlisted logos from Texas high schools here.

For detailed information on judging criteria and how to participate, visit this page.

