DesignRush Launches New Content Sharing Campaign This 2023

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 68% of consumers feel more positive about a brand after reading its content, iMedia Connection reveals. But with 7.5 million blog posts published daily, keeping up with the demand and ensuring quality becomes challenging.

DesignRush, a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, launches a content syndication campaign that lets other platforms enrich their websites with the latest news and exclusive interviews with experts in marketing, business, technology, and more.

DesignRush publishes interviews every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Some of the notable ones include:

Industry news are published daily in the News section.

Brands and media platforms can share DesignRush's exclusive stories by following these guidelines.

