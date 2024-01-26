DesignRush Lists the Top Software Development Companies of January 2024

By 2028, the global software market revenue is estimated to surpass $850 billion. DesignRush unveils the January lineup of the top software development companies providing businesses with top-notch software solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista forecasts continuous revenue growth in the world's software market from 2024 to 2028, generating $159.2 billion (22.78%). Following this trend, the market is estimated to reach a new peak by 2028 with $858.06 billion in revenue. This growth indicates the growing need for software development services, urging businesses to partner with the very best software developers in order to get ahead of the increasingly fierce competition.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, uncovered the best software development agencies in January 2024 that develop scalable and dependable software products for clients in different verticals.

The top custom software development companies in January are:

Apptension - apptension.com Itransition - itransition.com Admios - admios.com Diffco – diffco.us Hooman – http://www.hooman.design

Hooman is a human-centric digital transformation provider in the Philippines that aims to make digital experiences like ERP , LMS , CRM , Digital Marketing, Web Development, and Cloud Management more affordable and accessible to growing businesses in the country. COMPU-VISION S.A.R. L . - compu-vision .me Emerline - emerline.com Rocketech Development - rocketech.it AccelOne - accelone.com Incode Group - incode-group.com Vrinsoft Pty Ltd - vrinsoft.com.au Offshore Development Center - offshoredevelopment.center Intelliarts - intelliarts.com LotzAp - lotzap.com Nanlab - nanlab.tech Streaver - streaver.com CloudBit - cloudbit.hr Facile Technolab PvtLtd - faciletechnolab.com Molokaih - molokaih.com Neuromorphic Technologies - neuromorphic-technologies.com Apt Tech Studio - apttechstudio.com

Brands can explore the top custom software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Andrej Vidovic, DesignRush, 3053701017, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush