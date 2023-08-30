DesignRush Names the Top IT Services Companies of August

The market potential for cybersecurity technology is estimated at $2 trillion. DesignRush released the top IT service companies that help firms optimize their technological infrastructure and digital security.
MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McKinsey's latest survey reveals a $2 trillion market opportunity for cybersecurity technology. This suggests investing in IT and cybersecurity infrastructure is a smart business move, given the anticipated annual increase in cyberattack damage costs to $10.5 trillion by 2025.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the best IT services companies that help organizations strengthen their technological infrastructure and bolster operational security.
The IT services companies in August are:
1. WorkTrek - worktrek.com
Expertise: Asset Management, Task Management, Preventive Maintenance, and more
2. Python Force - pythonforce.com
Expertise: Server Architecture, Quality Assurance, Web Strategies, and more
3. Rivell - rivell.com
Expertise: Cybersecurity, VoIP Phone Services, Managed IT, and more
4. VTC Tech - vtct.com
Expertise: Managed IT, Network Support, IT Helpdesk, and more
5. Canopus InfoSystems - canopusinfosystems.com
Expertise: 360 Degree Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, and more
6. Kintek Group - kintekgroup.com
Expertise: IT Support, Penetration Testing, Monitoring & Maintenance, and more
7. Netstream Intergrated Solutions - netstreamis.co.za
Expertise: Cybersecurity, Managed IT, IoT Solutions, and more
8. Dynamic Cyber Group - dynamiccyber.net
Expertise: IT & Business Strategy, IT Support, QA & Automated Testing, and more
9. IT Craft - itechcraft.com
Expertise: Staff Augmentation, IT Consulting, Digital Transformation, and more
10. Qubit Labs - qubit-labs.com
Expertise: Technical Support, IT Staff Augmentation, IT Recruitment, and more
11. Apriorit - apriorit.com
Expertise: Cybersecurity, System Programming, Digital Transformation, and more
12. Watermark Digital - watermarkdigital.com
Expertise: Technology Assessment, Information Architecture, IT Consulting, and more
13. i.t.NOW - itnow.net
Expertise: IT Project Design, Managed IT, Cybersecurity, and more
14. IT Risk Managers - itriskmgrs.com
Expertise: Managed IT, Cybersecurity, IT Consulting, and more
15. AM-BITS - am-bits.com
Expertise: IT Security, Monitoring & Technical Support, IoT Solutions, and more
Brands can explore the top IT services companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
